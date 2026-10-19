Bird flu hits Northumberland free-range poultry farm

The outbreak comes amid growing concerns over the threat of bird flu to Britain's poultry sector ahead of winter

Free-range hens at a Northumberland farm are to be culled after highly pathogenic bird flu was confirmed, prompting emergency restrictions around the infected premises.

The outbreak was confirmed near Belford, North Northumberland, on Monday, 19 October, with a 3km protection zone and 10km surveillance zone declared, according to Defra.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) confirmed that all poultry at the affected commercial premises will be humanely culled to help prevent further transmission.

Poultry keepers within the protection zone must keep their birds housed, follow strict biosecurity requirements and comply with restrictions on poultry movements.

Movement controls also apply across the wider surveillance zone, with licences required for certain movements of poultry, eggs and other materials.

Bird gatherings are prohibited within the affected zones, while keepers must follow additional disease control requirements, including restrictions on poultry litter and manure.

The latest outbreak comes as veterinary authorities warn of the increasing threat of avian influenza ahead of winter.

Earlier this month, highly pathogenic H5N5 bird flu was confirmed at a premises in Ness on the Isle of Lewis, Scotland, on 2 October.

That case marked the first premises outbreak of the UK's 2026/27 bird flu reporting season, prompting renewed calls for poultry farmers and bird keepers to strengthen disease prevention measures.

The Northumberland outbreak involves the H5N1 strain, rather than the H5N5 virus detected in Scotland.

Last week, senior veterinary officials urged poultry keepers to step up precautions as the colder months approach.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss and Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales Dr Richard Irvine called for stronger biosecurity measures, warning farmers against delaying preparations to protect their flocks.

Ms Middlemiss stressed: "All bird keepers must ensure ongoing robust biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds. Good biosecurity is our best defence against the disease entering kept bird populations."

She also urged keepers to remain vigilant, monitor their birds closely and report any suspected cases to APHA.

The latest confirmation reinforces the importance of monitoring poultry health, maintaining effective hygiene procedures and limiting opportunities for contact with potentially infected wild birds.

Poultry keepers in the affected area are advised to check the latest disease control restrictions and movement licensing requirements.