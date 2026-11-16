Brexit blamed as small food firms abandon EU export markets

Brexit was cited as a major reason by 69% of surveyed food and drink manufacturers that stopped exporting to the EU

Brexit trade barriers have squeezed profits for 55% of smaller British food and drink exporters, new government research reveals, with nearly seven in ten firms that stopped exporting to the EU citing Brexit as a major factor.

The findings, published by Defra, come just days before a major UK-EU summit aimed at reducing trade barriers for farmers and food producers.

A survey of 600 small and medium-sized food and drink manufacturers across Great Britain found that 55% of businesses exporting to the EU reported lower profitability following the introduction of new trading requirements in January 2021.

Among firms that stopped exporting to the EU, 69% identified Brexit as a major reason for their decision, while 55% of businesses that stopped importing reported the same.

The figures reflect businesses' own experiences and assessments rather than independently measured financial losses directly attributable to Brexit.

Smaller food producers have faced particular difficulties navigating additional paperwork, border inspections and delays, with many lacking the resources to absorb higher trading costs.

Defra Secretary Dame Angela Eagle said: "Behind every one of these figures is a family firm that should be selling great British produce abroad but is instead stuck in paperwork."

The government is now negotiating a new sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the EU, aimed at reducing barriers affecting the movement of food, animals, plants and agricultural products.

Under the proposed arrangements, many routine border checks and export certification requirements would be removed, potentially reducing costs and delays for British producers.

Export health certificates, which can cost up to £200 per consignment, would no longer be required for many products, although some animal movements would remain subject to certification requirements.

However, the agreement would also require Great Britain to align with relevant EU food safety, animal health and plant health rules, including future regulatory changes.

The government intends for the agreement to take effect in mid-2027, although the timetable and final arrangements remain subject to negotiations.

The NFU has welcomed opportunities to reduce trade friction but warned that regulatory changes must not create additional difficulties for British farmers.

It has called for safeguards surrounding plant protection products, including suitable transition arrangements for pesticides currently approved in Great Britain but not in the EU.

NFU Scotland has also emphasised the need for flexibility, with president Andrew Connon highlighting "both the opportunities and risks associated with regulatory alignment".

The union has called for appropriate transition periods and exemptions where necessary, warning that implementation must recognise Scotland's distinct farming systems.

Despite these concerns, Defra's survey suggests considerable interest among smaller manufacturers in restoring or expanding trade with Europe.

Some 58% of food and drink manufacturing SMEs said a new UK-EU agreement could help them increase, resume or begin exporting within a year, while half identified similar opportunities for imports.

Reducing paperwork was the leading priority among exporters, cited by 79% of respondents, followed by lower trading costs at 78% and fewer border delays at 71%.

Importers identified similar challenges, highlighting the administrative and financial pressures facing businesses trading with European markets.

The government is also considering additional support for smaller firms, including clearer guidance to help businesses understand and adapt to new trading arrangements.

Attention now turns to the UK-EU summit in Brussels on 20 November, where leaders are expected to discuss progress towards an agreement on agricultural and food trade.

While the proposed deal could ease some of the barriers facing British food producers, its final terms and the scale of any financial benefits remain uncertain.