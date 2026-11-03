UK-EU deal could scrap Brexit food checks and reopen export markets

A draft UK-EU deal could remove costly border checks and paperwork for agricultural exporters

British farmers could see costly post-Brexit border checks scrapped and long-restricted export markets reopened under a major draft trade agreement reportedly reached between the UK and European Union.

The proposals could provide a significant boost to agriculture, cutting paperwork and fees while allowing British seed potatoes, fresh meat products and shellfish to return to EU markets.

According to the BBC, a 200-page draft sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement has been circulated to EU member states ahead of discussions on Wednesday, 4 November.

The proposed deal would remove several trade barriers introduced after Britain left the EU's single market, which have increased costs and created additional administrative burdens for farmers, growers and food exporters.

Under the plans, businesses could be freed from the requirement for export health certificates, reportedly costing £200, and phytosanitary certificates costing £25.

Inspection charges, organic certification paperwork, sampling fees and certain port charges could also be removed, potentially delivering savings across agricultural supply chains.

The changes would apply to both imports and exports, benefiting businesses trading food, plants and agricultural products between Britain and the EU.

Crucially, the agreement could allow British seed potato exports to resume, alongside shipments of fresh sausages, burgers and shellfish from UK waters.

For growers and livestock producers, reopening these markets could create new trading opportunities after years of additional restrictions and costs.

NFU Scotland has previously highlighted the potential benefits for Scottish red meat, dairy and seed potato producers, with reduced trade barriers expected to make it easier to access European markets.

The UK government estimates that the agreement could eventually generate £5.1 billion in annual economic benefits, although the financial impact on individual farming sectors remains uncertain.

The NFU has welcomed efforts to make agricultural trade with the EU easier, while stressing that any agreement must protect British farming interests.

Speaking earlier in the negotiations, NFU president Tom Bradshaw said: "Ultimately, this deal should enable smoother trade with our largest trading partner."

He also warned that certain areas of regulatory alignment would need careful consideration to avoid unnecessary disruption to British agriculture.

Under the proposals, Britain would commit to aligning with relevant EU rules on food safety, animal health and plant products, including adapting to future regulatory changes.

Known as dynamic alignment, the process could affect farming practices beyond export businesses, including rules governing pesticides, plant protection products and agricultural innovation.

The potential implications have raised concerns among farming representatives, particularly over differences between British and European regulations.

NFU Scotland has highlighted the need for safeguards covering plant protection products, animal health requirements and appropriate transition periods.

In a statement published on 22 October, the union warned: "However, these benefits must not come at the expense of Scottish farming and crofting realities."

The NFU has similarly called for exemptions in certain policy areas and sufficient time for farming businesses to adapt to new requirements.

The government has acknowledged that changes could affect agricultural inputs, record keeping and compliance obligations, even for businesses that do not trade directly with the EU.

Ministers are aiming for the agreement to take effect in mid-2027, although the precise timetable remains dependent on the outcome of negotiations.

In May, Defra urged agrifood businesses to prepare for the proposed changes, warning that some sectors could require additional support to adjust.

EU ambassadors are expected to discuss the draft agreement on Wednesday, ahead of a UK-EU summit scheduled for 20 November.

While the proposals represent a significant step towards reducing agricultural trade barriers, the agreement has not yet been finalised and the changes are not currently in force.