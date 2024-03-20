Co-op becomes latest retailer to announce 'Buy British' section

Co-op has become the latest retailer to announce a 'Buy British' section on its website in a bid to show commitment to backing UK farmers.

The convenience retailer's section will be rolled out across its online delivery website, following numerous other supermarkets who have done the same.

Co-op said the new British section would offer consumers "a convenient and easy way" to browse and order "a wide range of quality British-sourced products".

It will include 100% British beef, pork and chicken ranges, fresh fruits, vegetables, eggs, milk and cheese lines.

Adele Balmforth, propositions director at Co-op said: “We know food provenance really matters to our member owners.

"We continue our longstanding support for British farmers, growers and local suppliers, championing home-grown produce, protein and products.

"The new Best of British pages on our online platform, make it easier and quicker for our customers to buy British, which means we support local livelihoods and give our customers what they want.”

It comes as food security and sustainability are simultaneously rising up the political agenda, with supermarkets being urged to make it easier for customers to select homegrown products as they shop.

A recent open letter to retailers was signed by over 120 cross-party MPs, which called for an online filter signposting shoppers to UK-grown produce to help the nation's struggling farmers.

Defra Secretary Steve Barclay welcomed the latest move by Co-op: “UK farmers produce exceptional food to world-class standards.

"It’s great to see British supermarkets like Co-op celebrating homegrown and reared produce by making it easier for customers to back our farmers and choose British food.”

In December 2023, Morrisons became the first major supermarket chain to add a 'buy British' tab to its website.

Sainsbury's and Aldi and Ocado followed, with both announcing a 'buy British' section to their websites in a bid to help shoppers support British businesses.