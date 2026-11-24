Farmers are being urged to review costs and prioritise cash flow ahead of a challenging winter

Dairy farmers face a deepening financial squeeze this winter as milk prices fall and cash break-even costs are forecast to jump from 39p to 43.5p per litre by spring 2027.

The projected increase of around 11.5% comes as rising input costs and widening milk contract price differences threaten farm profitability, Tide Consultancy has warned.

The gap between the highest and lowest milk prices has doubled to 20p per litre compared with last winter, leaving producers on lower-paying contracts particularly exposed.

Increased competition among processors, including more competitive offerings from companies such as Freshways, has contributed to the growing disparity.

The outlook marks a sharp reversal for British dairy farmers following a relatively profitable period between 2024 and early 2026.

Average milk prices peaked at 42p per litre in autumn 2025, according to Defra figures, against estimated break-even costs of around 39p.

However, high global milk production last winter and geopolitical instability, including the war in Iran, have weakened the market outlook.

While global production is slowing and demand for dairy proteins remains strong, falling fat prices continue to weigh on returns.

Edward Lott of Tide Consultancy said there were reasons for optimism further into 2027, but warned that producers faced a challenging few months.

“Producers face a difficult combination of rising costs and falling milk returns, making cash flow management particularly important over the coming winter.”

Rising energy prices are driving up fertiliser and fuel bills, while summer heatwaves, drought, higher employment costs and interest rates are adding to the pressure.

Farmers must also prepare for tax liabilities arising from profits generated during 2025-26.

Tide Consultancy is urging producers to review expenditure, benchmark business performance and identify potential savings, particularly through improved feed efficiency and ration formulation.

Early discussions with lenders and other financial stakeholders could also help safeguard businesses without undermining their longer-term recovery.

Meanwhile, rising livestock values mean the capital employed in a dairy unit with the same number of animals is now approaching double what it was five years ago.

Mr Lott said farmers should assess whether their current and projected returns justify the capital invested in their herds.

“For some businesses under pressure, reviewing their livestock position and potentially releasing capital may need to form part of that discussion.”

He added: “The priority is to understand exactly where your business stands financially and plan ahead. Producers need to make informed decisions that protect the business through the winter without compromising its ability to capitalise when milk markets improve.”