Dairy industry urges Defra to back new bovine TB tests

The proposed voluntary testing approach would complement existing statutory bovine TB checks on dairy farms

Dairy farmers could gain an additional tool to detect bovine TB risks without automatically facing herd restrictions, under proposals backed by leading agricultural organisations.

A coalition of farming, veterinary, dairy processing and retail organisations is urging Defra to consider voluntary bulk tank milk testing alongside existing disease surveillance.

The Royal Association of British Dairy Farmers (RABDF), which is among the organisations supporting the proposal, said additional testing could help identify potential infection risks in herds currently classified as officially TB-free.

In a joint letter sent to Defra on 5 November, the coalition called for a voluntary framework allowing farmers and vets to investigate possible infection risks without automatically triggering herd restrictions.

The proposal follows the government's adoption of a new bovine TB control strategy for England, which aims to achieve officially TB-free status by 2038.

RABDF chair Tim Downes welcomed the government's commitment but stressed that tackling the disease would require greater use of emerging diagnostic technology.

"We welcome the government's commitment to tackling bovine TB. However, achieving eradication by 2038 will require us to make the best possible use of the evidence, technology and diagnostic tools available," he said.

The proposed approach involves testing milk collected from a herd's bulk tank for antibodies associated with bovine tuberculosis.

Supporters believe it could help identify possible infection risks in herds currently classified as officially TB-free, allowing farmers to investigate potential problems.

Mr Downes said: "Bulk tank milk testing offers an opportunity to identify herds where infection may otherwise go undetected, giving farmers and their vets additional information to investigate potential risks and make informed decisions."

The call is supported by a major Innovate UK-funded study involving 4,830 dairy herds, representing approximately 65% of Britain's dairy herd population.

The peer-reviewed research, published in *Frontiers in Immunology*, examined the effectiveness of the Enferplex Bovine Tuberculosis Bulk Tank Milk Antibody Test.

Scientists found that 19.4% of the 3,473 herds officially classified as TB-free throughout the study returned at least one positive antibody result.

The findings raised concerns that some infection risks may not be identified through existing surveillance methods.

Researchers also found that herds returning positive results were at significantly greater risk of subsequent bovine TB breakdowns.

However, a positive antibody test does not automatically confirm active infection, meaning further investigation would be needed before establishing whether disease is present.

The research also revealed differences between geographical areas, with positive results more common in regions where bovine TB is already a greater concern.

Among officially TB-free herds, 31.8% in high-risk areas returned positive results, compared with 5.9% in low-risk regions.

The findings suggest that bulk milk screening could provide additional information to support on-farm biosecurity, cattle purchasing decisions and herd health management.

Crucially, the coalition wants the tests to complement existing statutory surveillance rather than replace it.

Under the proposed voluntary framework, a positive milk antibody result would not automatically lead to the loss of officially TB-free status or additional herd movement restrictions.

Mr Downes emphasised that any new approach must work for farmers without introducing unnecessary regulatory burdens.

"We want to explore a practical, voluntary approach that works for farmers and their vets, rather than creating another automatic trigger for restrictions on farming businesses," he said.

He added that RABDF wanted to work constructively with ministers and industry representatives to ensure the research was considered as the new disease control strategy was implemented.

The government formally adopted its long-term bovine TB strategy on 5 November, setting out measures to improve disease detection and reduce transmission across England.

The programme includes expanded cattle testing, further development of cattle vaccines, increased badger vaccination and stronger wildlife surveillance.

Defra has also begun exploring additional privately funded diagnostic testing, although the bulk milk framework proposed by the industry has not been formally adopted.

Bovine TB remains a major challenge for British cattle farmers, causing financial losses, movement restrictions and disruption to livestock businesses.

Despite progress in tackling the disease, thousands of cattle continue to be removed annually as part of control measures.

The latest proposals aim to give farmers additional information about possible infection risks while avoiding automatic restrictions linked solely to voluntary antibody screening.

The coalition is now calling on Defra to clarify its position on bulk tank milk testing and work with the industry to develop a suitable non-statutory framework.

It also wants further discussions on implementation, data sharing and farmer engagement to ensure any future approach is practical and affordable.

Industry representatives believe making better use of emerging diagnostic technology could strengthen disease surveillance and contribute towards England's ambition of achieving officially TB-free status by 2038.