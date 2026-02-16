Dog attacks hit four in five sheep farmers as lambing season warning issued

Almost four in five sheep farmers have suffered a dog attack in the past year, prompting renewed calls for action as lambing season gets under way.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is preparing to launch its annual Sheep Worrying by Dogs Awareness Week, warning that incidents typically rise as daylight hours lengthen and more dog walkers head into the countryside.

The campaign, which begins on 30 March, coincides with peak lambing season, when ewes and newborn lambs are at their most vulnerable. Farmers frequently report sheep being chased to exhaustion, aborting lambs or suffering fatal injuries following attacks.

Sheep worrying refers to dogs chasing, attacking or otherwise causing distress to livestock — even if no physical contact is made.

The scale of the issue has been underlined by industry figures. A recent industry survey found that almost four in five sheep farmers had experienced a dog attack on their flock in the past year, often on multiple occasions.

Separate research from NFU Mutual estimated the total cost of livestock worrying across the UK at £1.8 million in 2024, with the Midlands accounting for £452,000 of losses and the South West £225,000.

The issue has also prompted tougher legal measures. The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025 has received Royal Assent, strengthening existing livestock worrying laws in England and Wales.

The maximum penalty has been increased from £1,000 to an unlimited fine, and police have been given wider powers to intervene where dogs pose an ongoing risk to livestock.

The NSA said the problem continues to have a serious impact on animal welfare, farmers’ mental wellbeing and business viability, with reports of attacks increasing in recent years.

For the first time, the association is asking dog owners across the UK to share their experiences of sheep worrying.

The survey aims to identify where education around responsible dog ownership may be lacking and how farmers, organisations and the public can work together more effectively to reduce incidents.

The awareness week will begin with an online results launch event for journalists and agricultural writers on Monday 30 March from 12pm to 1pm.

Throughout the week, the campaign will run under the hashtag #LeadOn, urging dog walkers to keep their pets on a lead when near livestock. A media toolkit has also been released to encourage wider participation in spreading the message.

The NSA said findings from the 2026 survey will help shape future guidance, education efforts and cooperation with the public.

With lambing under way across much of the UK, the association stressed that responsible dog ownership is essential to protect livestock, safeguard rural livelihoods and prevent avoidable distress on farms.

The National Sheep Association represents sheep producers throughout the UK and is funded by its membership of sheep farmers.