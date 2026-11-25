Dog owners in England and Wales now face unlimited fines for livestock worrying offences

Six sheep were smothered to death after being chased and cornered by a dog in North Wales, prompting an urgent warning to pet owners.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) is urging owners to keep dogs on leads near livestock, warning that even well-trained pets can cause fatal harm without making physical contact.

The incident occurred on Cilcain Mountain, near Brithdir Bach in Flintshire, on Friday 13 November. North Wales Police’s Rural Crime Team is appealing for witnesses.

With most ewes now carrying lambs, the NSA warned that the stress of being chased alone can cause sheep to miscarry.

NSA interim head of operations Andrea Calvesbert said: “A dog does not need to bite a sheep to kill it. The sheep on Cilcain Mountain were smothered in the panic.

“Most owners would never imagine their dog could cause this kind of harm, which is why a lead matters near sheep, even if your dog always comes back when called.”

She added: “Just having a dog loose near sheep is enough to cause them to panic and run, even if it is not actually chasing them.”

The warning comes amid persistent concerns over the scale of sheep worrying across the UK.

The NSA’s 2025 farmer survey found that 87% of respondents had experienced a dog attack on their flock in the previous 12 months.

Respondents reported an average of four sheep deaths a year as a result of sheep worrying.

For farmers, the consequences extend beyond the immediate loss of livestock, with miscarriages and veterinary bills adding to the financial and emotional impact of incidents.

Figures from rural insurer NFU Mutual estimate that farm animals worth £1.95 million were killed or seriously injured in dog attacks in 2025, a 10% increase on the previous year.

Reporting also remains a significant concern. Only one in five respondents to the NSA’s farmer survey were alerted directly to incidents, while 26% missed out on compensation due to insufficient evidence.

Despite awareness campaigns, research suggests many dog owners still underestimate the risks their pets pose to livestock.

The NSA’s 2026 survey of dog owners, involving more than 2,000 respondents, found that 97% were familiar with sheep worrying, but only 65% recognised that dogs being off leads near sheep can constitute sheep worrying.

One in eight reported involvement in a sheep worrying incident.

The research also highlighted the risks posed by dogs escaping from properties, with 16% of owners reporting that their pets had escaped from gardens.

Dog owners in England and Wales now face unlimited fines for livestock worrying offences under tougher legislation that came into force on 18 March 2026, replacing the previous £1,000 maximum.

The Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Act 2025 also extends protections to roads and public paths and strengthens police powers to seize dogs, collect DNA samples and gather evidence.

An offence can occur without physical contact, including when a dog is allowed to roam uncontrolled in a field containing sheep.

Scotland and Northern Ireland have separate livestock worrying laws.

Mrs Calvesbert said: “Sheep farmers waited a long time for these changes and they represent real progress. But tougher penalties only work when incidents reach the police with evidence behind them.”

The NSA is urging owners to keep dogs on leads near sheep and ensure their properties are secure if they live close to farmland.

Anyone witnessing an attack or chase in progress should call 999, while incidents reported afterwards should be directed to 101.

Farmers are encouraged to report every incident and retain evidence, including photographs, descriptions of dogs, witness details, veterinary reports and associated costs.

The NSA plans to survey sheep farmers again in early 2027, with findings expected to be published in the spring.

Anyone who was on Cilcain Mountain on 13 November, or who saw a dog off its lead in the area, is urged to contact North Wales Police on 101.