Drought could wipe out 61% of arable farm profits, AHDB warns

British farmers face heavy financial losses after one of the toughest harvests in years

Arable farmers could see profits fall by as much as 61% following this summer's devastating drought, with new analysis exposing the financial consequences of falling crop yields.

Research published by AHDB on Tuesday 27 October shows how reductions in wheat and barley production can have a disproportionate impact on farm profitability.

The findings follow the UK's hottest summer on record, which brought five heatwaves and 40 days when temperatures exceeded 30°C.

England and Wales also experienced their driest July on record, with some areas of southern England going two months without rainfall.

The prolonged heat accelerated crop development, resulting in the earliest harvest since AHDB began recording harvest progress in 2006.

But while combines entered fields earlier than usual, the results were disappointing for many growers.

Winter wheat yields were approximately 6% lower than in 2025, while spring barley yields fell by around 17%, according to AHDB harvest data.

Oats also suffered significant reductions, although winter oilseed rape performed better, with yields improving against both last year and the ten-year average.

To establish the financial consequences, AHDB modelled the impact of reduced yields on two representative farming businesses.

These included a 455-hectare arable farm in eastern England and a 220-hectare mixed livestock and arable operation in Yorkshire and the Humber.

The results suggest that relatively modest declines in crop production can result in much greater losses in profitability.

For the model arable business, a 5% reduction in wheat and spring barley yields would reduce net profits by 23%, assuming production costs and prices remained unchanged.

A 10% reduction would see profits fall by 42%, while a 15% decline would result in a 61% reduction.

The calculations use harvest 2025 as their baseline and represent hypothetical scenarios rather than confirmed financial losses across British farms.

Nevertheless, they demonstrate how quickly farm margins can deteriorate when production falls but operating costs remain.

AHDB said: "Our analysis shows that the impact on net profit is significant."

The organisation also examined whether higher cereal prices could provide some financial protection.

Wheat and barley prices increased during summer 2026, potentially helping growers recover some of the income lost through poorer yields.

Its modelling found that a 10% increase in cereal prices could offset the profit impact of a 5% reduction in yields.

However, larger production losses would still leave businesses facing substantial financial setbacks.

Even with cereal prices 10% higher, a 10% yield reduction would cut net profits by 11%, while a 15% fall would leave profits 31% lower.

AHDB said rising cereal prices provide "a buffer in scenarios where yield losses have had a significant impact on net profits."

The financial pressures extend beyond specialist arable operations.

Mixed farms producing cereals alongside cattle and sheep face additional challenges from reduced grain and straw availability.

Lower production of homegrown crops could force some livestock businesses to purchase additional animal feed during winter.

Poor straw yields, partly linked to shorter cereal crops, could also increase pressure on supplies used for livestock bedding.

Meanwhile, the drought has severely restricted grass growth across many regions, with some livestock farmers already drawing on forage normally reserved for winter.

This raises concerns that businesses could face further feed expenditure in the months ahead.

The latest findings come against a backdrop of volatile fertiliser and fuel prices, which have added further uncertainty to farm finances throughout 2026.

AHDB noted that its modelling does not account for increased input costs, meaning the calculations do not capture every financial pressure affecting agricultural businesses.

Higher red diesel prices have also added to harvesting costs, while livestock farmers purchasing fertiliser as required have been particularly exposed to price increases.

The combination of weaker harvests, uncertain commodity prices and expensive inputs presents a difficult financial outlook for producers already operating on tight margins.

Although the impact of drought has varied significantly between regions, soil types and crops, the analysis highlights the vulnerability of farm profitability to extreme weather.

With some businesses facing reduced crop income and others potentially needing additional winter feed, the full financial consequences of the exceptionally dry summer may continue to be felt well beyond harvest.