Edinburgh students set to vote on meat and dairy ban in outlets

Edinburgh could become the latest university to ban meat and dairy at its outlets, leading to claims that such a move would be 'divisive and misguided'.

Some 42,000 students will be able to vote on Thursday (30 March) on whether to serve only plant-based food in canteens and bars run by the students’ association.

Animal-based food, such as dairy and honey, could be scrapped from the menu by 2027.

In November, Stirling became the first Scottish university to impose a plant-based menu.

A motion put to the student council will be debated on Thursday, which details that the ban would boost inclusivity and sustainability.

“Animal agriculture produces more emissions than the entire transport industry,” said Emily Kemp, who put forward the motion.

"University of Edinburgh is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2040: this is neither soon enough nor doable whilst animal products are still being served”.

“A plant-based diet is always culturally inclusive, being halal, kosher, and nutritionally adequate, and revamping the menus would provide an opportunity to better accommodate a wider range of dietary requirements”.

If backed by the majority of students, the scheme would see menus becoming 50 percent vegan by 2025 and meat and dairy totally removed by 2027.

However, in 2020, students at Edinburgh rejected a similar motion to ban meat from campus menus.

About 6,000 votes were cast and 58 percent said no to a proposal to impose campus-wide vegetarianism in cafés and restaurants

Responding to the latest move, the Scottish Countryside Alliance said any ban on animal-based products was 'illogical and illiberal'.

Jake Swindells, its director said: “Knowing where your food comes from and how it is produced is far more important than whether it is animal or vegetable.

"Imposing a ban on meat and dairy would be unnecessarily divisive, an attack on freedom of choice and counterproductive.

"Edinburgh University should instead opt for sourcing local produce, cutting the distance travelled from supplier to plate and not discriminate based on dietary preference.

"We hope as many students as possible turn out to vote against this motion”.

It follows Oxford City Council unanimously voting in favour of providing only plant-based options at its events.

British food campaigners criticised the move as a "slap in the face to Oxfordshire farmers".