Farmers protest in Melton Mowbray against 'family farm tax'

Over 1,000 farmers have protested in the centre of Melton Mowbray against the government's controversial farm inheritance tax announcement.

The rally, which started at 11am on Monday 9 December in the town's market square, was organised by Midlands Farmers, a newly formed group.

It commenced against the backdrop of a proposed 20% inheritance tax on farms valued at over £1 million.

Midlands Farmers, a group born in the wake of the budget, said that the gathering - in the 'rural capital of food' - aimed to 'show support for the agricultural industry'.

Numerous speakers attended the event, including prominent farmers such as Andrew Ward, Tom Lamb, Rebecca Wilson and Simon Orson.

They warned that Labour’s budget would have a devastating impact on farms, many of which have been held in the same family for generations.

Local MP Edward Argar, who made a speech at the event, said the farmers were 'national heroes and heroines' for producing food for the nation.

Tractors also rallied around the historic centre in a loop, honking their horns while displaying signs such as 'No Farmers, No Food'.

Midlands Farmers said on social media: "Thank you everyone who came out to support us. The farmers, our friends, our families and the people who appreciate everything we do.

"A great turn out, we filled the town centre. We now regroup and continue the fight."

It comes as campaign groups Save British Farming and Fairness for Farmers have organised a new London protest, taking place on Wednesday (11 December).

Last month saw a major demonstration in Westminster, where over 20,000 farmers gathered to demand the government 'backs down' over its inheritance tax proposals.

This was organised by a group of prominent farmers, including Clive Bailye, Olly Harrison, Martin Williams, Andrew Ward and James Mills.

They have organised a major event at the London Palladium - taking place on 16 December - as part of the next step in their attempts to reverse the inheritance tax proposal.