Officials say there is currently no evidence that beavers increase the risk of bovine TB transmission to livestock

The NFU is seeking assurances over future beaver reintroductions after two wild animals tested positive for bovine TB in south-west England.

The discovery marks the first recorded cases of the disease in wild British beavers and has prompted Natural England to delay reopening its expression of interest process for further wild releases.

However, government veterinary officials have stressed that there is currently no evidence that beavers increase the risk of TB transmission to livestock.

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) confirmed the findings on Friday (27 November) following examinations carried out through Natural England's wildlife surveillance programme.

Both animals were found dead in areas at high risk of bovine TB, where the disease is already present in cattle and other wildlife.

The first case was identified in autumn 2026, while the second emerged following a review of more than 70 previous post-mortem reports. The second animal was found dead in spring 2025.

No evidence of bovine TB was found in the remaining post-mortem examinations.

The cases are considered isolated and independent, with investigations ongoing to establish how the animals became infected.

NFU deputy president Paul Tompkins said: “It is important that we now establish the source of infection and any potential transmission routes”.

The union questioned whether disease risks had been sufficiently considered before previous reintroductions were permitted and how the findings could influence future beaver policy.

It is calling for bovine TB risks to be factored into licensing decisions, risk assessments and long-term beaver management plans.

The NFU also wants farmers to be consulted before further releases take place, ensuring the potential impact on food production and agricultural businesses is fully considered.

Meanwhile, conservationists have warned against allowing the discovery to undermine efforts to restore Britain's beaver population.

Craig Bennett, chief executive of The Wildlife Trusts, pointed out that around 1.5 million beavers across Europe had coexisted alongside livestock for decades.

He said: “There is zero evidence that beavers act as a reservoir for the disease in the wild.”

Mr Bennett also suggested that slurry pollution should be investigated as a potential route of infection, calling for stronger government action to protect freshwater ecosystems.

“Successive governments have failed to get a grip on slurry management, and we may now be seeing grim consequences for iconic wildlife as a result,” he said.

He urged ministers to review existing regulations and enforcement while providing greater support for farmers to tackle slurry pollution and accelerating efforts to eradicate bovine TB.

However, slurry pollution has not been established as the source of infection in either beaver.

Natural England has developed interim measures for moving beavers between locations, taking into account local disease risks and potential interactions with livestock.

There is currently no validated test that can reliably establish whether a live Eurasian beaver is free from bovine TB, nor a vaccine tested and licensed for use in the species.

Despite the findings, Natural England remains committed to the carefully managed return of beavers across England.

Livestock keepers are being advised to maintain existing disease controls and farm biosecurity measures, including restricting cattle access to watercourses and providing clean drinking water through troughs.

The discovery comes as the government seeks to balance its ambitions for beaver recovery with its commitment to eradicating bovine TB in England by 2038.