Farmers urged to download free app to track spread of bird flu

Farmers are being urged to download a free app to track the spread of bird flu, as well as to strengthen on-farm biosecurity, as cases continue to rise across the UK.

The Livestock Protect App provides real-time alerts on local disease risks and practical biosecurity guidance, helping farmers respond quickly to outbreaks.

With avian influenza prevention zones (AIPZ) now covering the entire UK, app developers Livetec says that staying informed has never been more critical.

According to Neal Samet, Livetec manager, the app equips keepers with the knowledge required to comply with regulations and take action to safeguard flocks.

“It has been developed to send real-time outbreak and zone updates straight to users' smartphones, allowing for informed, but rapid decision-making,” he says.

“Our priority is to ensure every poultry keeper has access to the most accurate and up-to-date information to protect their flock.

“This is why the app is designed to simplify the notification process and ensure users have the latest data and guidance at their fingertips."

Livestock Protect App includes real-time disease outbreak notifications to a smartphone and interactive outbreak monitoring.

The app also includes automated zone alerts, as well as access to the National Outbreak Plan for a comprehensive guide to responses to outbreaks.

It comes as the disease was confirmed earlier this week, on Wednesday (5 February), in a flock of 18,000 commercial turkeys in East Yorkshire.

A mandatory housing for poultry is in force in East Yorkshire, Hull, Lincolnshire, Norfolk, Suffolk, meaning farmers and keepers must house all birds indoors.