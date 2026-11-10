Fly-tipper caught red-handed by dog walker's drone on country lane

A fly-tipper who dumped household rubbish on a quiet country lane has been brought to justice after an unsuspecting dog walker caught the incident on his drone.

Finlay Hennessy was filmed unloading waste from a Ford Transit van onto a roadside verge at Barley Mow Lane, near Colney Heath, Hertfordshire.

He was subsequently ordered to complete 160 hours of unpaid work and pay £821 after admitting two waste-related offences at St Albans Magistrates' Court on Thursday (5 November).

The dog walker, who was accompanied by his two young children, had been using his drone to photograph the surrounding countryside when he spotted Hennessy dumping rubbish.

The footage captured the offender throwing piles of household waste onto the verge before driving away, apparently unaware that his actions had been recorded.

The witness alerted St Albans City and District Council and provided the drone footage, which also clearly showed the vehicle's registration number.

Council enforcement officers used the evidence to identify Hennessy, who lived in Tyttenhanger Green, just a few hundred yards from where the rubbish was dumped.

Hennessy admitted fly-tipping and a separate offence of transporting controlled waste without the required licence.

Magistrates ordered him to pay £307 towards the cost of clearing the rubbish, £400 towards the council's legal expenses and a £114 victim surcharge, bringing the total to £821.

The dumped waste included soiled mattresses, children's toys, clothing, photographs, books and other household rubbish.

Investigators traced the waste to a property in Hemel Hempstead, where the householder confirmed they had paid Hennessy to remove it.

The resident had hired him after receiving a leaflet advertising a house clearance service but had failed to check whether he was registered to transport waste legally.

As a result, the householder also received a £400 fixed penalty notice for failing to meet their legal duty of care when arranging waste disposal.

Councillor Edgar Hill, St Albans Council's lead for fly-tipping, praised the dog walker and his children for helping bring the offender to justice.

He thanked them for reporting the incident and providing the crucial drone footage, which enabled enforcement officers to take action.

The councillor warned: "You never know who is watching."

He said the successful prosecution demonstrated the importance of public cooperation in tackling illegal waste dumping.

Councillor Hill added: "Fly-tips are not only a criminal offence, but they are also a potential health hazard, a blot on the landscape and are costly to clear up."

The case highlights the continuing problem of fly-tipping on rural roads, where illegally dumped rubbish can create environmental hazards and leave councils facing expensive clean-up operations.

Barley Mow Lane has previously been targeted by fly-tippers, with another offender ordered to pay £1,500 in April 2025 following a separate investigation into waste dumped along the same road.

That case involved rubbish traced to a central London restaurant, with a man found guilty of failing to check whether the waste carriers he employed were properly licensed.

The latest prosecution is the fourth fly-tipping case brought by St Albans Council this year, alongside 32 fixed penalty notices issued for related offences.

The council has also increased the maximum fixed penalty for fly-tipping from £1,000 to £3,000 as part of its efforts to deter illegal dumping.

Residents are being reminded to check that anyone hired to remove household waste is a registered waste carrier, after the householder involved in the latest case was also penalised for failing to make the necessary checks.