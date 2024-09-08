Forty sheep stolen from farm as livestock theft incidents rise

An investigation has launched after 40 sheep were stolen from a Perthshire farm, amid a rise in livestock theft incidents across the UK.

Police officers said the theft of 20 ewes and 20 lambs took place on land in Fossoway near Kinross at some point between 8 July and 31.

After determining the sheep had not wandered off or gone missing, the farmer reported the theft to police on 26 August.

Officers explained that the sheep are believed to be worth an estimated £5,400.

Farmers across the UK have reported an increase in both small and large scale livestock thefts, police forces recently warned.

The crime causes suffering to animals which are often treated badly by thieves and sometimes even slaughtered out in the fields.

Livestock rustling is also a cause of food crime and can present a risk to public health as the quality and safety of stolen meat products cannot be guaranteed.

Last year, the crime cost farmers an estimated £2.7 million, and a number of incidents saw animals butchered on fields.

Constable Ben Samson said of the Perthshire case: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened to the sheep and we are appealing for anyone with information which could assist our investigation to get in touch.

“If members of the public saw or heard any suspicious activity in the area between the dates the sheep were taken we would urge you to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference CR/0329442/24. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Police recently called on the public to come forward with information after thieves stole nearly 100 sheep from a farm in Warwickshire.

The incident happened sometime between 9 August and 21 August on fields in Kenilworth, Warwickshire Police said.

Another incident recently occurred in Staffordshire, after livestock rustlers stole 36 lambs from a farm in Perton.