Fresh outbreak of H5N1 bird flu recorded in Lancashire

A new outbreak of avian influenza has been recorded in birds at a premises in Lancashire, Defra confirmed following numerous outbreaks this week.

Avian influenza of the H5N1 subtype was confirmed in birds at a premises near Salwick, Fylde on Friday evening (12 November).

Further testing is underway to confirm the pathogenicity of the strain, the department said.

The H5N1 subtype of the disease is highly contagious and can decimate poultry flocks.

A 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zones have been put in place surrounding the premises in Salwick.

It follows numerous outbreaks of highly-pathogenic bird flu, including in Essex and Warwickshire just this week alone.

Because of the frequency of outbreaks, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of Britain last week.

The AIPZ means that it is now a legal requirement for all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity measures as a way to mitigate the risk of the disease spreading.

In a joint statement the Chief Veterinary Officers for Wales, England and Scotland said: "All bird keepers must take action now to prevent the disease spreading to poultry and other domestic birds.

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, you are now legally required to introduce higher biosecurity standards on your farm or small holding.

"It is in your interests to do so in order to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease," the CVOs explained.

“The UK health agencies have confirmed that the risk to public health is very low and UK food standards agencies advise that bird flu poses a very low food safety risk for UK consumers.”