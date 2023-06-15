Government confirms CCTV in abattoirs boosts animal welfare

A government review has confirmed that the roll out of mandatory CCTV in English abattoirs five years ago has offered assurances of welfare standards.

The UK government review states there is evidence to suggest CCTV has allowed for increased identification of incidences and enforcement.

This has provided an opportunity, the review reports, to highlight inappropriate behaviours, instigate further training or ensure that those who are unfit for their role can be, where necessary, removed from it.

It comes five years after CCTV was introduced in all abattoirs in England and after the Welsh government recently announced it would soon be following suit.

The new review also stated there has been a clear reduction in welfare non-compliance incidents since the introduction of the regulations.

Mandatory CCTV has also been integral to the Food Standards Agency's monitoring activities, and providing an extra layer of assurances for consumers, retailers and farm assurance providers regarding animal welfare standards in slaughterhouses.

Responding to the review, Dr Marc Cooper, head of farm animals at the RSPCA, said the charity was 'pleased' with its findings, following years of campaigning on the issue.

"The evidence confirms that the installation of CCTV helps improve farm animal welfare at this critical time - vindicating this tireless campaign and its impact on animals.

“However, in the future we would also like to see CCTV extended to other parts of the farm animals' lives, as well as capitalising on advancements in artificial intelligence to further improve this technology."

Following a consultation, the Welsh government recently confirmed it will move toward rolling out CCTV in slaughterhouses.