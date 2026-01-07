Heavily armed police attend Cheshire farm after dog kills 23 sheep

A Cheshire sheep farmer has been left facing thousands of pounds in losses after a dog attack killed 23 sheep just days before Christmas, triggering a heavily armed police response on the farm and reigniting concerns over livestock worrying in rural areas.

The incident happened on a farm near Macclesfield on 18 December, when a dog entered a field in Gawsworth and attacked a flock belonging to farmer Alan Jackson.

Police were called shortly after 1pm following reports that the dog was still on the farm, prompting a response from officers including the rural crime team.

By the time police arrived, 19 sheep had already been killed. Two more were later put down, with a further two dying in the days that followed, taking the total losses to 23 animals.

Mr Jackson told The Daily Mail it took “all day” to recover and dispose of the carcasses with the knackerman. He estimates each sheep was worth £180, putting livestock losses at more than £4,000, with disposal and clean-up costs bringing the total financial impact to around £4,400.

Mr Jackson said the scale of the police response came as a surprise. “It was a little bit OTT (over the top), I must admit,” he said, adding that “when they got there, the disaster had already happened, and the dog was long gone”.

Speculation circulated locally about the ownership of the dog, but Mr Jackson dismissed claims linking it to high-profile residents in the area.

“I don’t think this dog has any connection with him whatsoever,” he said, adding that while he believes he knows who owns the dog, he does not expect legal action to follow.

The case has also drawn attention to forthcoming changes in livestock protection law. New powers due to come into force in March 2026 will allow police to gather forensic evidence from dogs suspected of worrying livestock, but these measures will not apply retrospectively.

Cheshire Police confirmed officers attended reports of a dog attacking sheep on a farm near Nether Alderley. A spokesperson said armed officers were present, but “no firearms were dispatched”. Police have appealed for witnesses or anyone who believes their dog may have been involved to come forward.

The incident has renewed calls for dog owners to keep animals under control near farmland, as livestock worrying continues to cause serious animal welfare concerns and financial losses for farmers.

According to industry figures, farm animals worth an estimated £1.8 million were severely injured or killed in dog attacks in 2024, a fall of around a quarter compared with the previous year, but still underscoring the financial burden such incidents place on farmers and rural communities.

The scale of the issue has been underlined by industry figures. A recent National Sheep Association survey found that almost four in five sheep farmers had experienced a dog attack on their flock in the past year, often on multiple occasions.

Farmers are continuing to urge dog owners to keep pets on leads around livestock and to stick to public rights of way, warning that even well-trained dogs can cause fatal stress and injury to sheep if they enter fields.