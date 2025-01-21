Injunction puts stop to 'unlawful' farmer protests at Morrisons sites

Morrisons has taken out an injunction following 'unlawful protests' by farmers earlier this month, in which a major depot was blocked by tractors.

The supermarket said the injunction, issued by the High Court and granted on 16 January, came amid a "serious threat of immediate further action".

It prohibits anyone from entering or remaining on parts of the land without consent and creating or causing blockades, obstructions of traffic and or preventing staff from accessing the building.

Morrisons said while it "sympathises with the position of farmers" against the backdrop of the inheritance tax issue and low returns from retailers, it said it had to protect the "integrity of the food supply chain".

A spokesperson said: "We’ve had to take the difficult decision to seek a High Court injunction to restrain unlawful protest action aimed at preventing us from operating from our sites referenced in the Injunction Order.

"However, please know that we remain committed to continuing to work with all our farming network on the issues that matter most to you."

The injunction follows a major tractor blockade at the Willow Green Distribution Centre near Bridgwater, Somerset, on 10 January, organised by campaign group Farmers To Action.

Dozens of tractors were used to block the entrance to the supermarket's distribution centre, in turn disrupting operations and supply chains.

In response to the blockade, Sophie Throup, head of agriculture at Morrisons, posted a video message expressing solidarity with farmers.

She stated that the retailer had been in contact with "the highest level of government" to raise its concerns about the impact of the new inheritance tax proposal.

"We understand your anger and frustrations about the inheritance tax, and we're with you," Ms Throup said in the viral video message.

"We share your concerns about the long-term impact this tax will have on farms - particularly smaller, family-run businesses.

“We know you want action, and we’ve been raising these concerns with Government since November last year. We will continue to do so."

Hundreds of farmers across the UK recently parked their tractors in supermarket car parks to talk directly with the public about the impact of the inheritance tax changes.

The peaceful day of action took place on Friday (17 January) as part of a campaign to highlight to the public the financial challenges that many are facing.

The protests also saw some farmers deliver letters to store managers urging for more support from retailers.