Tractors rally outside supermarkets over inheritance tax change

Hundreds of farmers across the UK have parked their tractors by supermarket doors to talk directly with the public about the 'family farm tax' impact.

The peaceful day of action took place on Friday (17 January) as part of a campaign to highlight to the public the financial challenges that many are facing.

The protests also saw some farmers deliver letters to store managers urging for more support from retailers.

One letter sent to an Asda manager said: “As local farmers, we are writing to express our gratitude for the support the public has shown us during these challenging times.

“We will be visiting your supermarket with our tractors to engage with the community and highlight the importance of supporting British farming.

“We are particularly encouraged by Morrison’s recent declaration of support for British agriculture, we believe it sets a positive example for the industry.

Tractors to supermarkets ??????

None disruptive 5-10 tractors in 500 supermarket car parks all over the UK today ??@Tesco @sainsburys @asda @waitrose @marksandspencer @AldiUK @LidlGB let’s see your support please ??

This land grab & destruction of rural businesses and… pic.twitter.com/VXiILvwgMo — Clive Bailye (@TWBFarms) January 17, 2025

"We kindly ask if your supermarket would consider backing this initiative as well."

Farmers purposely avoided Morrisons after the firm showed solidarity with the industry in a 'we're with you' video message, which went viral on social media.

The day of action was spearheaded by the same group of farmers who organised the hugely successful London rally in November.

Olly Harrison, a Merseyside farmer who helped organise today's national protest, uploaded a video on social media explaining why it went ahead.

Under the changes announced in in the autumn budget, farmers will pay a 20% rate of inheritance tax on assets they inherit worth more than £1m.

Industry bodies claim the move could wipe out family farms across the nation, many of whom are already seeing high costs and low margins.

It comes as thirty councils across the UK have openly rebelled against the government's farm inheritance tax changes, with Labour MPs under mounting pressure to distance themselves from the policy.

Local authorities have passed motions calling on the Chancellor Rachel Reeves to 'axe the tax', which they say is an 'attack' on the countryside.

On Saturday 25 January, towns across the UK will see farmer protests as part of the industry's next steps in raising attention to the issue.

All four UK farming unions – NFU Scotland, NFU, NFU Cymru and Ulster Farmers’ Union - have organised the action and will participate directly in it.