Lake District issues livestock safety advice to walkers

The Lake District's authority has issued safety advice to walkers visiting the national park following a spate of livestock-related deaths around the UK.

A number of incidents have occurred recently where walkers have ended up severely injured or killed by cattle.

The tragedies have led rural groups to demand an amendment to the Highways Act 1980 as a way to improve safety on the public rights of way network.

Now the Lake District National Park Authority (LDNPA) and the NFU have issued a joint safety advice reminder to anyone visiting the area.







Andrea Meanwell, the LDNPA's Farming Officer, urged the public to avoid getting too close to cows with calves.

“Cows with calves will be protective of their young so you should avoid getting too close," she explained.

"If you mistakenly do, then please don’t make a run for it, move away slowly.

"Don’t turn your back on the cattle and don’t make eye contact as they can find this intimidating.”

She pointed to the Countryside Code, which advised that dogs should always be under close control around livestock.

The Code provides information to members of the public about how they can stay safe and enjoy the countryside responsibly.

Ms Meanwell said: "If you are feeling threatened by cattle the advice is to drop the lead to allow your dog to run away.”

Farmers who are NFU members can receive a free gatepost sign from the union, urging walkers to visit the countryside responsibly.