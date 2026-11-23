The loss of smaller abattoirs is raising concerns over the future of local meat production and livestock farming

Britain's disappearing abattoirs could receive new legal protection under a parliamentary proposal aimed at safeguarding livestock farmers and preventing further closures of vital slaughtering facilities.

Liberal Democrat MP Sarah Dyke has introduced legislation seeking to designate abattoir services as critical national infrastructure and ensure adequate meat production facilities remain available.

The MP for Glastonbury and Somerton presented the Abattoir Services etc. Bill to the House of Commons on 17 November, amid growing concerns over the future of smaller slaughterhouses.

The proposal comes as a survey of 850 farmers and land managers found that 29% might have to close their meat businesses if their current abattoir shut.

A further 43% said they would no longer be able to sell meat locally, highlighting the importance of accessible slaughtering facilities to farmers supplying butchers, farm shops and local markets.

The findings, published in the 2025 Abattoir Users Survey, were compiled by the Sustainable Food Trust, Soil Association and Rare Breeds Survival Trust.

They have added weight to growing calls for government intervention, with the loss of local processing facilities threatening the viability of smaller livestock enterprises.

Britain's abattoir network has declined dramatically, falling from around 2,500 facilities in the 1970s to approximately 200 today, according to industry estimates.

Smaller abattoirs are particularly important for farmers selling meat directly to consumers, including those keeping native and rare breeds or producing specialist products.

Their closure can force producers to transport livestock greater distances, increasing costs and raising concerns about animal welfare.

The National Sheep Association has previously warned that the loss of smaller abattoirs threatens livestock businesses and the future of local meat supply chains.

Under Ms Dyke's proposed legislation, abattoir services would be considered for designation as "Critical National Infrastructure", with duties introduced to ensure adequate meat production infrastructure.

However, the Bill's full text has yet to be published, leaving questions over how the proposed protections would operate and whether they would bring financial support for struggling operators.

Funding concerns have already been raised in parliament following the closure of the Smaller Abattoir Fund in September 2024.

During an Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee hearing on 27 October, Ms Dyke warned that smaller facilities were disappearing at an alarming rate.

She highlighted their importance to local supply chains, rare and native breeds and organic producers, before asking ministers: "How are we going to stem these closures?"

Farming minister Stephen Morgan said the government was examining ways to make regulatory visits and veterinary inspection requirements more proportionate.

Addressing calls for renewed financial assistance, he added: "I will certainly take away the suggestion around additional support."

The exchange highlighted the wider debate over whether recognising abattoirs as essential national infrastructure would be enough to protect them without additional funding or regulatory reform.

Industry groups have called for targeted financial assistance, a more proportionate regulatory system and measures to maintain local slaughtering capacity.

For livestock producers, the continued loss of nearby facilities could mean higher transport costs, fewer processing options and greater difficulty maintaining direct meat sales.

Ms Dyke's Bill has completed its first reading and is scheduled for a second reading in the House of Commons on 12 March 2027.

The legislation remains a proposal and would need to pass through parliament before any changes to existing law could take effect.