New bird flu restrictions imposed across Wales amid rising outbreak threat

The new prevention zone follows rising bird flu cases in poultry flocks elsewhere in Great Britain

Every poultry keeper in Wales will have to follow new bird flu prevention measures from Monday, 16 November, as authorities respond to a growing risk of infection spreading from wild birds.

The Welsh Government has confirmed that an all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) will come into force at midday, introducing mandatory biosecurity requirements for anyone keeping poultry or other captive birds.

The move follows an increase in highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases in poultry across other parts of Great Britain, although no infections have been confirmed in kept birds in Wales during the current outbreak season.

However, Wales has stopped short of introducing compulsory housing measures, unlike England, where a nationwide poultry housing order came into force on Friday, 13 November.

Under England's restrictions, keepers with 50 or more birds, or those who sell or give away eggs, poultry products or live birds, must house their birds, subject to certain exemptions.

England also introduced a nationwide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone on Wednesday, 11 November, requiring all bird keepers to follow enhanced biosecurity measures, regardless of flock size.

Scotland introduced its own nationwide AIPZ at midday on Tuesday, 10 November, making stricter biosecurity precautions a legal requirement for all bird keepers following increased detections of the virus in wild and captive birds.

The differing approaches mean poultry keepers across Great Britain now face varying levels of restrictions, with England requiring certain flocks to be housed indoors while Wales and Scotland have introduced enhanced biosecurity measures without nationwide housing orders.

The Welsh announcement was made on Friday, 13 November, by Cabinet Minister for Rural Resilience and Sustainability Llyr Gruffydd MS, following advice from the Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales.

It follows earlier warnings from UK and Welsh veterinary chiefs about the need for greater vigilance against the disease.

Under the new measures, all poultry and captive bird keepers in Wales must strengthen biosecurity, regardless of flock size or how their birds are kept.

This includes limiting access to bird enclosures, regularly cleaning and disinfecting footwear and equipment, and preventing wild birds from reaching poultry feed and water.

Keepers must also make areas where their birds are housed less attractive to wild birds by covering ponds, removing potential food sources and restricting access to potentially contaminated wet or boggy ground.

Domestic ducks and geese must be kept separate from other poultry, while wild game birds caught up during the open season must not be moved for at least 21 days, subject to conditions in the official declaration.

All keepers will also be required to maintain appropriate records and complete a mandatory biosecurity self-assessment checklist within seven days.

Those with more than 500 birds will face additional requirements, including restricting access for non-essential visitors, changing clothing and footwear before entering bird enclosures, and cleaning and disinfecting vehicles.

Mr Gruffydd said the enhanced measures were proportionate to the current threat, but confirmed there was "insufficient evidence to introduce mandatory housing of flocks" in Wales at this stage.

Existing arrangements for bird gatherings will also remain unchanged, although officials will continue to monitor the situation closely.

The Welsh prevention zone will remain in force until the risk of avian influenza has fallen sufficiently for the restrictions to be lifted, with the requirements kept under ongoing review.

Despite the heightened threat to poultry, the Welsh Government has reassured the public that the risk to people remains low.

Mr Gruffydd said: "The risk to human health from avian influenza remains very low and properly cooked poultry and poultry products, including eggs, remain safe to eat."

Bird keepers are being urged to remain vigilant for signs of infection and comply with the new requirements to help prevent the disease from entering and spreading between flocks.

Avian influenza is a notifiable disease, meaning anyone who suspects infection in their birds must report it immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) on 0300 303 8268.

Full details of the prevention zone, including the mandatory biosecurity self-assessment checklist, are available on the Welsh Government website.