Bird flu housing order announced for England as outbreak threat rises

New bird flu controls will require affected poultry keepers in England to house their birds and strengthen biosecurity

Poultry keepers across England face compulsory housing restrictions from Friday as rising bird flu outbreaks prompt tougher nationwide disease controls.

The mandatory housing order, announced by UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss, will take effect at 00:01 on 13 November 2026.

The restrictions will apply to keepers with 50 or more birds and those selling or giving away eggs, poultry products or live birds, regardless of flock size, subject to specified exemptions.

An England-wide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) also came into force at 9am on Wednesday 11 November, introducing mandatory biosecurity requirements for all bird keepers.

Unlike the housing order, these measures apply to everyone keeping birds, including commercial poultry farms, backyard flocks and pet bird owners.

Scotland has also introduced a nationwide Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, which came into force at noon on Tuesday 10 November following an increase in detections among wild and captive birds.

The Scottish government said the measures require all bird keepers to follow strict biosecurity rules, including disinfecting footwear, restricting movement around enclosures and preventing contact with wild birds.

Free-ranging birds must also be kept within fenced areas, while domestic ducks and geese must be separated from other poultry.

Scotland's prevention zone does not impose the same nationwide compulsory housing requirements as England's new order, although additional restrictions may apply within local disease control zones.

The government said the restrictions in England followed an escalating number of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) cases in kept birds, alongside increasing detections in wild birds.

Recent confirmed H5N1 outbreaks include cases at commercial poultry premises near Dersingham in Norfolk, Garstang in Lancashire and Pocklington in East Yorkshire.

Protection and surveillance zones have been established around affected premises to help contain the spread of infection.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association (BFREPA) welcomed the new restrictions, saying it had been calling for mandatory housing measures for the past fortnight.

Gary Ford, BFREPA's head of strategy and producer engagement, said: "We welcome the housing order and the implementation of an AIPZ in England as sensible measures. We have been calling for a housing order for the last two weeks and we are very pleased that Defra have listened."

He expressed hope that the announcement would provide reassurance to free-range producers facing the growing threat of avian influenza.

Mr Ford also stressed the importance of maintaining stringent hygiene standards across the poultry industry, particularly given the heightened risk at this time of year.

"Given the increasing risk combined with the time of the year, it would be expected that all poultry keepers are operating at this level of biosecurity and hygiene."

BFREPA also encouraged its members to take advantage of the Poultry Biosecurity Review, a government-funded, veterinary-led scheme offering tailored advice to help producers reduce disease risks and improve flock health and welfare.

Under England's prevention zone, bird keepers must follow enhanced biosecurity measures to reduce the risk of the virus entering their premises.

These include disinfecting footwear, clothing, equipment and vehicles, restricting unnecessary movements around poultry areas and regularly cleaning bird housing.

Keepers must also maintain effective vermin control, protect feed and water from wild birds and prevent poultry from accessing ponds and watercourses.

Fresh disinfectant must be maintained at appropriate concentrations at entry and exit points, alongside relevant record-keeping and disease-monitoring requirements.

Larger poultry operations may face additional biosecurity obligations, while premises within existing disease control zones must continue to follow any specific local restrictions.

UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss urged poultry producers to comply with the new rules and remain alert for signs of infection.

"Bird keepers are urged to comply with the housing measures and to exercise robust biosecurity, remaining alert for any signs of disease and reporting suspected disease immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency."

Dr Middlemiss also acknowledged the potentially devastating impact of bird flu on poultry businesses and thanked the industry for its continued cooperation.

The announcement comes at a critical time for the poultry sector, with producers preparing for the busy Christmas period amid continued concerns over disease outbreaks.

However, the government said it did not currently anticipate any overall impact on the availability of Christmas turkeys or other seasonal poultry products.

Around eight million turkeys are produced annually in the UK, with officials seeking to reassure consumers about festive food supplies.

The risk to human health from avian influenza remains very low, while the Food Standards Agency maintains that properly cooked poultry and eggs are safe to eat.

The UK Health Security Agency continues to monitor the situation for any changes in the public health risk.

Bird flu is a notifiable disease, meaning suspected cases in poultry or other captive birds must be reported immediately.

Keepers in England should contact the Animal and Plant Health Agency on 03000 200 301 if they suspect infection.

Full details of the restrictions and required biosecurity measures are available through the government's official bird flu guidance.