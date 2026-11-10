Another poultry farm hit by bird flu as Norfolk outbreak confirmed

Poultry farmers are being urged to strengthen biosecurity measures as further bird flu outbreaks emerge

A fresh bird flu outbreak at a commercial broiler farm in Norfolk has triggered compulsory culling and new restrictions affecting neighbouring poultry keepers.

Defra confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 near Dersingham, King's Lynn, on Monday (9 November).

A 3km protection zone and wider 10km surveillance zone have been established around the infected premises to help contain the virus and prevent further transmission.

All poultry at the affected farm will be culled as part of the disease control measures, Defra confirmed.

Poultry keepers within the 3km protection zone must house their birds and comply with strict biosecurity requirements, alongside restrictions on poultry and egg movements.

Producers within the wider 10km surveillance zone also face additional controls, including movement restrictions and record-keeping requirements.

The measures could disrupt routine farm operations, with some movements of birds, eggs and other materials requiring official licences.

The latest outbreak comes just days after two separate H5N1 cases were confirmed at commercial poultry farms in Yorkshire and Lancashire on 7 November.

The Yorkshire outbreak, near Pocklington in the East Riding of Yorkshire, affected 14,000 free-range laying hens.

A second case was identified near Garstang, Lancashire, at a mixed commercial poultry premises housing seasonal turkeys and geese.

Both farms were placed under 3km protection zones and 10km surveillance zones, with infected flocks subject to compulsory culling.

The Norfolk confirmation also follows outbreaks in North Lincolnshire and the Scottish Borders earlier this month, affecting commercial duck and laying hen flocks respectively.

According to Defra's figures as of 9 November, five H5N1 outbreaks have been confirmed in England during the 2026/27 bird flu season, alongside one in Scotland.

Scotland has also recorded a separate outbreak involving the H5N5 strain, bringing the total number of confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza cases across the UK this season to seven.

The latest cases have heightened concerns among poultry producers as the industry enters a period traditionally associated with increased avian influenza risks.

Migratory wild birds can introduce the virus into domestic flocks, making effective biosecurity particularly important during the autumn and winter months.

Speaking in October, UK Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss warned: "All bird keepers must ensure ongoing robust biosecurity to protect the health and welfare of their birds. Good biosecurity is our best defence against the disease entering kept bird populations."

She added: "I urge all bird keepers to remain vigilant, monitor their birds closely and report any suspicions of disease to APHA."

Farmers are being advised to keep housing and surrounding areas clean, maintain effective rodent control and disinfect footwear, equipment and hard surfaces regularly.

Feed and water should also be protected from wild birds, while access to ponds and other areas frequented by wild waterfowl should be restricted.

Poultry keepers are being urged to monitor their flocks closely for signs of infection and report suspected cases immediately to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Defra has also advised farmers to check its latest disease control zone map and ensure they comply with any movement restrictions affecting their premises.