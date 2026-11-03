Bird flu hits Scottish Borders farm as 10km restriction zone imposed

Three bird flu outbreaks have been confirmed across Britain since early October

A fresh outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu has been confirmed in the Scottish Borders, triggering new restrictions on poultry movements and farming activities across a 10km surveillance zone.

The Scottish Government confirmed on Monday (2 November) that the H5N1 strain of avian influenza had been detected on a poultry farm near Biggar.

A 3km protection zone and a wider 10km surveillance zone have been established around the affected premises to help contain the spread of the virus.

The measures bring new legal requirements for poultry farmers, bird keepers and some livestock businesses operating within the affected areas.

Movements of poultry, captive birds, eggs, meat and carcases must comply with general licence conditions, while restrictions also apply to the spreading of poultry litter, manure and slurry.

Controls extend beyond poultry, with movements of domestic mammals also subject to specific rules.

Farmers moving dairy cattle, sheep or goats kept for milk production must obtain individual licences from the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Gamebird operations are also affected, with the Scottish Government instructing keepers within the restricted zones to "not release game birds".

Poultry keepers must inspect their birds for signs of infection and maintain records covering flock numbers, illness, deaths, feed and water consumption, and egg production.

They must also keep records of visitors to their premises and follow strict biosecurity requirements aimed at limiting the risk of further transmission.

The Scottish Government warned that the restrictions are legally enforceable, stating: "The measures in the declaration are the law. If you do not comply, you may be charged."

The latest outbreak comes just two weeks after H5N1 bird flu was confirmed at a commercial free-range poultry farm in Northumberland on 19 October.

The case, near Belford, prompted the introduction of similar 3km protection and 10km surveillance zones, with all poultry at the affected premises ordered to be humanely culled.

It was England's first confirmed poultry outbreak of the 2026–27 bird flu season, following a separate outbreak of H5N5 highly pathogenic avian influenza in Ness, on the Isle of Lewis, on 2 October.

Farmers and poultry keepers in the Scottish Borders are being urged to check the official APHA interactive disease control map to establish whether their premises fall within the newly introduced zones.

Restrictions apply to an entire premises if any part of it lies within a designated disease control zone.

Anyone who suspects bird flu in their flock must immediately report signs of infection to their vet, local APHA office or by calling 03000 600 703.

Affected businesses are advised to monitor Scottish Government updates for changes to the restrictions, which will remain in place until the disease control zones are amended or lifted.