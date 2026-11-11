NI farm leaders demand action after serious failings found in 51-cattle cull

Farm leaders are calling for stronger safeguards following a review into the controversial culling of 51 cattle (Stock photo)

The Ulster Farmers' Union has demanded urgent reforms after an independent review exposed serious failings in the handling of a controversial 51-cattle cull in Co Tyrone.

The investigation found that the operation near Fivemiletown was lawful and humane, but identified significant weaknesses in planning, oversight and decision-making.

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has accepted all ten recommendations from the review, pledging changes to how future livestock enforcement operations are managed.

UFU president John McLenaghan warned that the findings raised fundamental questions about accountability within the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

"These are not simply administrative failings. They raise fundamental questions about decision-making, accountability and the standards of oversight within DAERA."

The independent review, conducted by former Irish Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Martin Blake, examined the culling carried out on 29 and 30 June 2026.

The operation followed a prolonged animal cruelty case that resulted in the livestock keeper receiving a lifetime disqualification from keeping animals and a court-ordered deprivation order.

Dr Blake concluded that DAERA acted lawfully in enforcing the court order and that the cattle were killed humanely by appropriately trained staff.

The method of culling animals individually in familiar pasture surroundings was also considered appropriate from an animal welfare perspective.

However, the review identified significant shortcomings in how the operation was planned and managed.

Particular criticism focused on the failure to arrange the swift removal of cattle carcases, which were left exposed in fields overnight, causing distress to people who witnessed the aftermath.

The investigation also highlighted weaknesses in record-keeping, risk assessments, operational oversight and communication with senior departmental officials.

Greater consideration should have been given to alternative approaches, including the possibility of removing livestock more gradually.

The UFU expressed particular concern about the proportionality of the operation and whether alternatives had been adequately considered and documented.

Mr McLenaghan said the findings reflected concerns previously raised by the union about governance, senior oversight and safeguards during major enforcement actions.

He warned that the shortcomings had reinforced wider concerns about the breakdown in confidence between farmers and DAERA.

"Farmers are expected to meet rigorous standards of compliance, transparency and record-keeping, and it is only right that the Department responsible for enforcing those standards is held to the same level of scrutiny."

Responding to the review, Mr Muir acknowledged that improvements were required despite the culling being deemed lawful and necessary on animal welfare grounds.

He said the operation had exposed weaknesses in planning and insufficient consideration of its impact on the surrounding community.

The Minister also stressed that he had not personally authorised or directed the operation.

DAERA has now published an action plan setting out how all ten recommendations will be implemented, with delivery targets extending into early 2027.

By the end of 2026, the department aims to strengthen senior operational authorisation, clarify legal responsibilities following court orders and improve arrangements for managing cattle carcases.

Further reforms targeted for the first quarter of 2027 include revised operational guidance, improved record-keeping and risk assessments, and a multidisciplinary panel to scrutinise significant enforcement decisions.

The Chief Veterinary Officer will oversee implementation, while DAERA's independently chaired Audit and Risk Assurance Committee will scrutinise progress.

The department has also committed to publishing regular updates on the delivery of the reforms.

However, the UFU warned that accepting recommendations and publishing an action plan would not automatically restore farmers' confidence.

The union is seeking greater involvement from farmers and private veterinary practitioners in future discussions about livestock enforcement, early intervention and animal welfare safeguards.

It also welcomed the opportunity for the Northern Ireland Assembly's Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Committee to examine the review's findings.

The UFU will now consider the report and DAERA's action plan through its own committee structures.

Mr McLenaghan stressed that the farming community would judge the department on the improvements delivered rather than the commitments made.

"The real test will be whether the Department delivers meaningful reform, supported by clear accountability, measurable outcomes and transparent reporting."