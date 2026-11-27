Welsh ministers are facing calls to protect local abattoirs amid growing uncertainty over meat inspection charges

A coalition of farming, food and conservation organisations has urged Welsh ministers to protect local abattoirs, warning that further closures could threaten direct meat sales, animal welfare and vital wildlife habitats.

In a joint letter to the Welsh Government, the Welsh Abattoir Network Stakeholder Group called for urgent financial and regulatory support, with just nine micro-to-medium-sized abattoirs remaining in Wales.

The letter is backed by nine organisations, including the Farmers’ Union of Wales (FUW), NFU Cymru, the Sustainable Food Trust, the Rare Breeds Survival Trust and the Nature Friendly Farming Network.

Smaller abattoirs provide services that larger processors often cannot, including private slaughter, small-batch processing and returning meat to farmers for direct sale.

Access to these facilities is particularly important for farmers selling produce through farm shops, meat box schemes and other direct-to-consumer outlets.

Further closures could increase transport costs and undermine the profitability of businesses supplying local markets.

Gareth Parry, chair of the Welsh Abattoir Network Stakeholder Group, said: “We are calling for urgent action from the Welsh Government. Without practical support, we risk losing services that are essential to farm businesses, animal welfare and the management of Wales’ landscapes.”

The coalition also warned that the loss of local processing facilities could undermine conservation grazing.

Native livestock play an important role in maintaining peatlands, species-rich grasslands, heathlands and saltmarshes, while traditional grazing practices can help reduce wildfire risks by limiting vegetation build-up.

Animal welfare concerns are also mounting, with farmers facing longer journeys to slaughter, limited access to emergency slaughter services and waiting times of several weeks for bookings.

The coalition wants local abattoirs recognised as critical infrastructure, alongside a strategic assessment of processing capacity and the establishment of a dedicated Welsh abattoir working group.

It is calling for funding for existing facilities, consideration of new on-farm and mobile abattoirs, and a review of regulatory charges, including official veterinarian costs.

The signatories also want local meat processing incorporated into the National Food Strategy for Wales and the Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS).

Their intervention comes amid growing uncertainty over future meat inspection charges.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has proposed a revised discount system offering a 90% reduction in charges for the smallest abattoirs, with support gradually decreasing for larger facilities.

However, on Tuesday (24 November), the FSA warned that it could not guarantee discounts for the 2027/28 financial year following a court judgment concerning meat inspection charges.

The coalition is urging ministers to protect the small abattoir discount, warning that increased charges could further threaten the viability of medium-sized facilities.

Wales has already lost nearly three-quarters of its red meat abattoirs, with numbers falling from 58 in 1990 to 15 reported in 2025, according to the stakeholder group.

In a written Senedd answer on 17 November, the Welsh Government said several abattoirs had received capital grants to support processing equipment and infrastructure.

It also confirmed that the development of its new National Food Strategy would include an assessment of the security of Wales’ red meat supply chain.

However, industry representatives are seeking further practical support to safeguard local processing capacity.

Mr Parry said: “Local abattoirs are a vital part of the infrastructure that supports Welsh farming. They enable farmers to sell their produce locally, add value to their livestock and maintain the connection between food production and the communities they serve.”

The coalition has invited Welsh Government representatives to visit a small abattoir to hear directly from operators and the farming businesses that depend on them.