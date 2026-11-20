Environmental groups are calling for further pesticide restrictions, alongside financial support to help farmers adapt

British farmers could face pressure for further pesticide restrictions beyond proposed EU-aligned rules, as environmental groups call for new measures to tackle wildlife decline.

A coalition of conservation organisations and scientists has written to Prime Minister Andy Burnham ahead of today's UK-EU summit in Brussels, urging the government to introduce legally binding targets to reduce agricultural pesticide use.

The groups argue that aligning British pesticide regulations with EU standards should be a starting point for further restrictions, rather than the limit of the government's ambitions.

Their intervention comes as Britain and the EU negotiate a new Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement, intended to reduce trade barriers and simplify agricultural trade.

The proposed agreement could change pesticide approvals, product authorisations and residue limits, potentially affecting the crop protection products available to British farmers.

The NFU has previously warned that 13 pesticide active substances currently approved in Great Britain but withdrawn in the EU could be affected by regulatory alignment.

The union is seeking a managed transition to avoid sudden disruption to crop protection options and allow growers time to adapt.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw stressed the importance of sufficient transition periods in comments published in March 2026.

"We need government to take a pragmatic approach and give farmers the time needed to adjust."

An industry-commissioned report published earlier this year also warned that immediate alignment without transitional arrangements could cost British growers between £500 million and £810 million in the first year.

The analysis, undertaken by the Andersons Centre for CropLife UK, examined the potential impact on arable, horticultural and sugar production under a scenario involving the sudden loss of existing crop protection approvals.

Against this backdrop, the environmental coalition is calling for additional restrictions beyond those expected under the agreement.

The letter, signed by Greenpeace UK, The Wildlife Trusts, Wildlife and Countryside Link, Buglife, Plantlife and other organisations, seeks binding pesticide reduction targets and a clear timetable for implementation.

It also calls for restrictions on glyphosate used as a pre-harvest desiccant, alongside greater financial and practical support for farmers adopting alternative methods.

The NFU has previously raised concerns about losing this particular use of glyphosate, which can play a role in crop management and harvesting.

In an October 2026 briefing, the union warned: "The loss of glyphosate as a pre-harvest desiccant will have a wide range of impacts, including affecting crop quality and adding costs."

The conservation groups' demands follow new Defra figures showing that UK farmland bird populations have declined by 63% since 1970.

Separate research has also recorded a 71% reduction in rural hedgehog abundance between 1981 and 2023, although surveys of predominantly urban areas have shown more positive trends.

The organisations argue that intensive agriculture and widespread use of pesticides and synthetic fertilisers have contributed to biodiversity losses over recent decades.

Farmers are already involved in conservation initiatives, including the Big Farmland Bird Count, which monitors bird populations and highlights the role agricultural management can play in supporting wildlife.

Nina Schrank, senior campaigner for nature at Greenpeace UK, said closer alignment with European regulations would not be sufficient to reverse wildlife losses.

"Aligning with EU pesticide rules is essential, but that alone won't be enough to bring wildlife back."

She called for greater government support to help farming businesses reduce their reliance on agricultural chemicals while protecting their livelihoods.

Vicki Hird, strategic lead for agriculture at The Wildlife Trusts, also emphasised the need for financial backing from government and the wider food industry.

"Farmers must be given the support they need from government and the food industry to build a food system that works with nature and can produce food for generations to come."

The Wildlife Trusts has previously warned of a £2 billion funding shortfall for nature-friendly farming in England, raising wider questions about how agricultural environmental measures would be financed.

Meanwhile, the government maintains that the proposed SPS agreement is intended to reduce paperwork, border checks and costs for farmers and food businesses trading with the EU.

Ministers are targeting implementation from mid-2027, although the final arrangements, including any exemptions and transition periods, remain subject to negotiation.

With talks continuing, farmers are awaiting greater clarity over which crop protection products could be affected, how quickly any changes would take effect and what support would be available to help businesses adapt.

It also remains unclear whether ministers will consider the conservation groups' demands for additional pesticide restrictions beyond those required under the proposed UK-EU agreement.