Pig sector 'alarmed' by government admission on import control lapses

Pig producers have said they are 'alarmed' by the government's own admission that import controls have resulted in meat being sold in UK retailers that poses a disease threat to the sector.

The revelation is included in a document outlining plans to introduce new checks on imports from October, under its Border Target Operating Model, which will be phased in over the following year.

The government's failure to introduce post-Brexit checks on EU imports has long been a source of concern for the UK farming industry, particularly given the threat posed by African swine fever (ASF) in Europe.

This point is made in the government’s draft Border Target Operating Model to highlight the need for stricter checks.

The document notes that border controls are an "important part of a robust import system to ensure our food is safe and that we are protected from animal and plant diseases."

A case study points out that, with ASF widespread in a number of countries on the continent, inside and outside the EU, an outbreak would be a "fundamental threat to the viability of the UK’s pig industry."

It added: “Recent routine inspection of retail shops by local authorities in the UK detected frozen, raw and uncooked meat products marked clearly as suitable only for sale in the originating EU country.

“Further investigations found these products had been purchased by two importers, linked to over 280 retail outlets in the UK. These products were exported commercially, and properly pre-notified on the UK imports system.

“Although the products didn’t test positive for African swine fever on this occasion the very fact that these products reached the UK presents a serious and immediate threat to the UK pig industry.

“These goods would not have made it to the UK if Sanitary and Phytosanitary controls had been in place because they would not have been certified for export by a veterinarian in the originating country.”

Responding to the government's own admission, the National Pig Association (NPA) said the UK pig sector was "alarmed and shocked, but not altogether surprised".

The body warned that this would be "hugely concerning" to all pig producers, whose "livelihoods are threatened by this virus".

NPA chief executive, Lizzie Wilson said: “The government’s refusal to impose proper checks on EU meat imports poses a massive and unacceptable risk to the UK pork sector.

“This is clear proof of that, as set out by the government, which has admitted that this lack of controls means meat that has not been properly inspected and could, therefore, spark a devastating ASF outbreak in the UK has potentially been sold in numerous retail outlets in this country."

She added: "We will be seeking assurances that the government will be taking steps to tighten up its controls, until the new system is fully in place in October 2024."

It follows new research by the AHDB which warned that disease outbreaks were currently costing the British pig industry over £850 million a year.