Pork imports from African swine fever affected areas 'of high concern' for UK

Bringing in imports of pork products from African swine fever (ASF) affected areas is 'of high concern', the Animal and Plant Health Agency has warned.

In its latest update, the agency highlighted the potential for the risk posed by non-commercial imports of pork products from ASF stricken countries in Europe.

Last year saw a resurgence in the spread of the virus in Europe, after the number of outbreaks in domestic pigs and in wild boar decreased considerably in 2022.

There was a 'marked increase' in domestic pig outbreaks across Europe last year, with 1,000 recorded over the summer, the highest figure in recent year, driven by rapid spread in the Balkans.

ASF was reported in domestic pigs in 13 European countries between May 2023 and January 2024, with 2,920 reports of the virus over the period, led by Bosnia and Herzegovina, with more than 1,500 cases.

It was one of four Balkans countries affected last year – Serbia reported 482 domestic cases, Croatia reported 293 and North Macedonia, 15.

Elsewhere, Romania reported 468 cases in domestic pigs, Russia, 48, Ukraine, 37 and Poland, 30, while Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Latvia and Moldova each reported fewer than 20 cases.

APHA said the expansion of ASF into new areas in northern Italy 'remains a concern', with outbreaks on pig farms in Lombardy and Sardinia and growing numbers of cases in wild boar recorded across the country in autumn.

"We will monitor the situation closely,” the agency said in its latest update, adding that while the number of outbreaks in the Balkans is ‘unprecedented’, trade between these countries and the UK is minimal.

It, therefore, considers that the risk of entry of ASF virus in live animals and products of animal origin (POAO) from affected countries, remains at ‘medium’.

However, it added: “The potential high risk for non-commercial imports of pork products from ASF affected areas remains of high concern.”

The agency highlighted evidence from inspections at GB ports, notably Dover, which suggest that there are several vehicles illegally bringing pork meat from regions of the EU affected by ASF.

APHA said: “Some of these instances involved large quantities of porcine POAO, some of which appear to be home-slaughtered and arrive in GB from an undisclosed origin, as a non-commercial import, with poor levels of biosecurity and food hygiene.

“Therefore, the risk of ASF entering, from the human-mediated pathway and moving porcine POAO, is considered to remain at 'high' (occurs very often).

"Though there is considerable uncertainty around this until data is fully collated and analysed, and we will reassess as further information becomes available.

“It remains a critical time for the spread of the virus throughout Europe as well as into other regions through human-mediated routes such as introduction from non-commercial imports (including illegal imports) or fomites.”

The agency highlighted controls introduced in September 2022, restricting the movement of pork and pork products into GB from the EU.

It is no longer legal to personally bring in pork or pork products weighing over 2kg unless they are produced to the EU’s commercial standards.

Although this legislation does not currently apply to non-commercial imports of pork products less than 2 kg from the EU, APHA ‘strongly advises’ all travellers to avoid bringing any pork products back to the UK from affected parts of Europe.

It remains illegal for travellers to import meat or dairy products from Asia and other non-EU country areas.