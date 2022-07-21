Royal Welsh Show: Future tree planting proposals 'must be realistic'

Future tree planting proposals must be realistic and not hinder food production, according to farmers who attended a webinar at the Royal Welsh Show.

Welsh producers made their views known during the NFU Cymru seminar, held during the second day of the Royal Welsh Show.

The Welsh government has set ambitious tree planting targets of 43,000 hectares by 2030, with 180,000 hectares by 2050.

But farmers who attended the Growing Together seminar, an initiative launched last year by the union which highlights the environmental work already being done by many, emphasised that land was a finite resource.

They said the Welsh government’s climate change targets must be progressed in ways that were sustainable and fair.

Tree planting targets should not be achieved through a binary choice of farming or forestry, farmers said, adding that safeguards were needed to protect food production and to avoid damaging impacts to rural communities.

The Welsh government published proposals for the Sustainable Farming Scheme earlier this month, which included a requirement to have at least 10% tree cover on their farm as a universal action. Farmers at the seminar said this needed to incorporate new and existing hedgerows.

The need for flexibility around the 10% target was also highlighted. Many farms will already reach or exceed this 10% threshold, however for others - such as farmers who do not own the land that they farm - committing to the delivery of 10% tree cover may not be possible.

Speaking after the seminar, NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said environmental targets "must be progressed in ways that are realistic for farming, as well as sustainable and fair".

“It is clear in the context of the proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme there is more work to do to understand whether the 10% tree cover target is realistic for all farm businesses in Wales.

"As farmers, we recognise the role we have to play in making a positive contribution to Welsh government’s net zero agenda."

The Countryside Alliance has also used Royal Welsh Show to highlight the impacts of mass tree-planting projects to food production and food security.

Rachel Evans, director of the rural campaign group, said: “Big corporate companies and the Welsh government are buying up precious land to offset carbon by planting trees.

"But we are concerned that no real thought has been given to the long term impact this will have on our ability to remain self- sufficient.

"It threatens fragile rural communities, heritage, culture and the Welsh language. We simply cannot risk losing prime farmland which Wales needs to feed the nation"