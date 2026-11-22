Scottish seed potato growers are on course to regain access to the EU market from March 2028, opening the door to the revival of exports blocked since Brexit.

Before the restrictions, Scotland shipped around 20,000 tonnes of seed potatoes to the EU each year, with exports to the EU and Northern Ireland together worth approximately £11 million annually.

The breakthrough follows a new UK-EU sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, with guidance published by Defra on 20 November confirming plans to reopen the European market for British seed potatoes.

The new arrangements are scheduled to take effect on 1 March 2028, subject to the necessary UK and EU procedures, potentially ending more than seven years of restricted access for British growers.

Scottish seed potato producers have been particularly affected by the trade barriers introduced following the UK's departure from the EU single market in January 2021.

The restrictions followed Britain's classification as a third country under EU plant health rules, with the two sides failing to secure an agreement recognising equivalent standards for seed potatoes.

Scotland accounts for more than 70% of UK seed potato production, with growers supplying markets around the world. Before Brexit, European destinations included Ireland, Spain and Portugal, where Scottish seed potatoes had established export relationships.

The country's reputation for producing high-health seed potatoes has made the sector an important contributor to agricultural exports, with its relatively cool growing conditions helping to limit the spread of certain crop diseases.

While EU exports remained prohibited, seed potato movements from Great Britain to Northern Ireland resumed in October 2023 under a separate plant health labelling scheme introduced following the Windsor Framework agreement.

The latest deal could now allow Scottish growers to rebuild relationships with European buyers and recover trade lost over the past several years.

GB Potatoes chief executive Scott Walker welcomed the announcement, describing the return of EU seed potato trade as an important development for the industry.

He said: “We are particularly pleased that the seed potato trade with the EU will resume.”

Walker highlighted the value of the trade before restrictions were introduced and expressed hopes that exports would recover quickly and return to at least their previous levels.

NFU Scotland has also welcomed the agreement, highlighting opportunities for Scottish agriculture, particularly the seed potato, red meat and dairy sectors.

However, the union warned that the benefits would depend on how the new trading arrangements are introduced.

NFU Scotland director of policy and deputy chief executive Jonnie Hall said: “The benefits of improved trade are considerable, but how this agreement is implemented will be critical.”

Under the agreement, phytosanitary certificates for trade between Great Britain and the EU will be removed, alongside routine border checks on eligible plant products.

British plant passports will also be replaced by EU plant passports, although customs controls will remain in place.

The changes are intended to reduce paperwork, delays and administrative costs for businesses trading agricultural and horticultural goods.

However, growers will need to prepare for changes to plant passporting and certification before the new arrangements take effect.

Businesses currently authorised to issue British plant passports will need authorisation to issue EU plant passports, while some operators may require approval for the first time.

Defra has advised businesses to review existing labelling, record keeping and staff training arrangements to identify where changes may be needed.

Despite the positive outlook, growers must continue following existing trading requirements until the agreement comes into force.

Defra has confirmed that further guidance for the horticultural sector will be published in spring 2027, providing more information on the regulatory changes and preparations required.

For Scotland's seed potato industry, the agreement offers a long-awaited opportunity to rebuild European trade after years of restricted access.

However, reopening the market will not guarantee an immediate return to previous export volumes, with growers facing the challenge of re-establishing relationships with European buyers who may have turned to alternative suppliers during the ban.

The pace of recovery will ultimately depend on successful implementation of the new arrangements and renewed demand for British seed potatoes across the EU.