The UK and EU struck a new agri-food agreement on 20 November, with implementation targeted for March 2028

Farming and food industry leaders have welcomed the new UK-EU agri-food deal as an opportunity to boost exports, but warned that its success will depend on protecting British producers from extra costs and regulatory disruption.

The UK and EU struck the deal today (20 November), with the agreement targeted to take effect from 1 March 2028, removing most border checks and certification requirements for agricultural products moving between Great Britain and the EU.

The NFU, AHDB, National Sheep Association and Food and Drink Federation have all highlighted potential trade benefits, while calling for clear guidance and safeguards as businesses prepare for changes to farming and food regulations.

The Government says businesses could save up to £200 per export health certificate, with additional savings from removing phytosanitary certificates and routine inspections.

Trade in products including British seed potatoes, fresh sausages and burgers, which has faced restrictions since Brexit, is also expected to resume.

The agreement comes after UK agri-food exports to the EU fell by 32.5% since 2019, according to figures published by the Government.

The EU remains Britain's most important agricultural trading partner, accounting for 75% of UK agri-food exports last year, according to the NFU.

Under the Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Agreement, the UK will align with EU rules covering areas including animal and plant health, food safety, pesticides and agricultural production standards.

These changes could affect farmers supplying only the domestic market, even where their businesses do not directly benefit from reduced export barriers.

The NFU has welcomed safeguards secured during negotiations, including transition periods intended to prevent sudden disruption to farm businesses.

Government guidance confirms that growers will have between nine and 21 months to use up affected pesticide products, depending on their regulatory status.

Provisions will also allow continued use of certain newly approved plant protection products in Great Britain while decisions on their approval remain outstanding at EU level.

England's precision breeding framework will remain in place until July 2028, with arrangements allowing businesses to continue marketing precision-bred plants and related products under that framework until October 2029.

Organic poultry producers will meanwhile benefit from a 12-month transition period for changes affecting housing requirements and organic egg production.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw welcomed progress on reducing trade barriers but said rebuilding export markets would take time, particularly where British products had been replaced by supplies from other countries.

The agreement also includes commitments to appoint six agricultural trade specialists to help increase British exports to the EU.

However, Bradshaw stressed that the benefits would ultimately depend on how the agreement was implemented and whether British farming interests were protected.

"Reaching this agreement is only the beginning. Its success will ultimately depend on how it is implemented and the UK government's ability to influence future EU rules that work for British farmers."

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) has also welcomed the potential benefits for livestock and dairy exporters, while highlighting uncertainties for other farming sectors.

AHDB head economist Sarah Baker said reduced certification costs and fewer border checks could improve opportunities for businesses selling meat and dairy products into European markets.

"For many levy payers, particularly in the beef, lamb and dairy sectors, the prospect of lower certification costs, fewer border checks and easier access to EU markets will be welcomed."

However, Baker said the implications of regulatory alignment needed careful consideration, particularly for arable and horticultural businesses facing potential changes to crop protection products and agricultural innovation.

AHDB will assess the agreement's implications for levy payers and work with Defra to help ensure the arrangements support farming productivity and competitiveness.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) has similarly welcomed the deal, highlighting the importance of the European market to British sheep producers.

According to the association, 95% of the 86,657 tonnes of UK sheepmeat exported in 2025 went to the EU, underlining the sector's reliance on smooth trading arrangements.

NSA chief executive Phil Stocker said processors had faced significant disruption since Brexit, including additional certification costs and delays to fresh lamb shipments.

"Since our departure, our exporting processors have endured considerable pain and cost from friction at the border. We have seen significantly more paperwork and certification, and many cases where loads of fresh lamb have been impounded and even turned back to the UK."

Stocker said strong sheepmeat prices had helped protect farmers from some of these costs, with exporters absorbing much of the financial impact.

The NSA welcomed the March 2028 implementation timetable but warned that Britain would need to negotiate effectively when future EU regulations were developed, particularly as the UK would not have a veto.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) has also welcomed the agreement, saying it could help rebuild trade with Britain's largest food and drink export market.

However, chief executive Karen Betts warned that manufacturers would need to make substantial changes to their supply chains, products, ingredients and labelling to comply with EU requirements.

"However, overall the timing remains tight. What will help businesses is for government to pass the enacting legislation and publish detailed business guidance as quickly as possible, ideally by 1 March 2027, to give companies time to make necessary changes."

The FDF also raised concerns about high energy and regulatory costs, warning that British manufacturers would need to remain competitive against European producers to benefit fully from improved market access.

Despite the negotiated safeguards, questions remain over how EU animal health regulations will apply to British farms, including bovine TB controls, vaccination policy and highly pathogenic avian influenza measures.

The NFU is also seeking clarity over veterinary medicines, emergency pesticide authorisations and the ability of British representatives to influence future EU decisions.

The agreement will involve ongoing alignment with EU regulations in the areas covered, with the Government saying the UK will have an early role in shaping relevant legislation.

However, farming organisations want assurances that future changes will not undermine domestic production or impose unnecessary administrative burdens.

Bradshaw said farmers would need confidence that their interests would continue to be represented as the agreement moved towards implementation.

"Farmers and growers will now want reassurance from government that they won't be disadvantaged by its implementation, and that the UK will be able to advocate on their behalf and influence future EU decisions."

Although negotiations have concluded, the agreement must still complete the necessary legal processes, with domestic changes expected through the European Partnership Bill and secondary legislation.

Food manufacturers are pressing for detailed guidance by March 2027, while farming organisations want clarity over crop protection, livestock health and future regulatory requirements.

With implementation targeted for March 2028, the focus is now shifting from securing an agreement to ensuring British farmers, growers and food businesses have sufficient time and information to prepare.