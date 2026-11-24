Police are investigating suspected livestock theft and the supply of unfit meat (Photo: Devon and Cornwall Police)

Twenty-three animals have been found dead and hundreds more showed signs of suffering after police raided a Devon farm suspected of being used to supply illegal meat to the public.

Seven men have been arrested in connection with the investigation, which has raised concerns over livestock theft, animal welfare and the safety of the food supply chain.

Devon and Cornwall Police forced entry to the farm in Highampton, West Devon, on 13 November, uncovering evidence of a suspected illegal meat supply operation and livestock theft.

A further 41 animals were discovered which officers believed were being prepared for slaughter.

Hundreds of animals were inspected and rescued by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

Police are now urging farmers to report previously unreported livestock thefts as officers work to establish the ownership of sheep discovered at the premises.

Inspector Dan Jones, who led the investigation, warned that illegal butchery and livestock theft were serious crimes costing farmers across Devon and Cornwall “millions each year”.

He also highlighted the potential consequences for public health, animal welfare and disease control.

“Not only are there risks in consuming meat when it isn't from a reputable source, but illegal butchery can also cause unnecessary suffering to the animal and, in some cases, can contribute to outbreaks of diseases across the country,” he said.

Six men were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply unfit meat to the public and causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

Weapons, cash and documents were also seized during the raid, with the men further arrested on suspicion of theft and possession of a firearm.

A seventh man was arrested on 14 November. All seven have since been released on bail while enquiries continue.

The investigation involved specialist policing teams, the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit, food safety officials and Trading Standards.

A court order has been issued preventing the farm from operating, while a restriction notice has been served on the person renting the premises.

Weekly inspections will also be carried out to ensure the site is being properly disinfected.

Police are appealing for anyone with information, particularly farmers who may have been victims of livestock theft, to come forward.