Sheep industry demands more research before castration rules change

Defra is reviewing 8,000 consultation responses on proposed changes to sheep castration and tail docking practices

Sheep farmers must not be forced into new castration and tail docking practices before higher-welfare alternatives have been properly tested, the National Sheep Association (NSA) has warned.

The organisation is calling for a clear industry roadmap as Defra prepares its response to a major consultation on lamb welfare that attracted 8,000 submissions.

The consultation, which closed on 9 March, examined proposals to require pain relief for certain procedures, allow less harmful alternatives and tighten restrictions on how and when castration and tail docking are carried out.

However, the NSA says any changes must reflect the diversity of British sheep farming, with different breeds and production systems requiring different approaches.

It is urging ministers to allow sufficient time for commercial trials, veterinary research and the development of practical alternatives before introducing new requirements.

Defra confirmed in June that publication of its consultation findings would be delayed until autumn, citing the volume of responses and its decision to prioritise work on separate laying hen welfare proposals.

The government has not announced final changes to the rules.

Castration is commonly used to prevent unwanted breeding and assist flock management, while tail docking can help reduce soiling and the risk of flystrike.

However, both procedures can cause significant pain, particularly when traditional rubber ring methods are used without pain relief.

Defra's proposals aim to reduce that pain while allowing necessary husbandry procedures to continue under tighter welfare safeguards.

The NSA supports improvements in animal welfare but warns that removing established management practices without suitable alternatives could create unintended consequences for lamb health.

NSA policy manager Michael Priestley said farmers needed flexibility to make decisions based on their individual circumstances.

“While it is possible to reduce the need for tail docking and castration through changes to farming systems and genetics, the removal of these essential management practices is highly dependent on the circumstances of each individual farm,” he said.

“Removing routine management tasks that are fundamentally carried out to prevent welfare issues is a decision that should not be taken lightly.”

The association is calling for further commercial trials to establish whether alternative techniques can deliver welfare improvements under everyday farming conditions.

It also wants more evidence on the effectiveness, practicality and potential health implications of using pain relief in lambs.

Any changes could require farmers to reconsider lambing routines, veterinary arrangements and access to suitable equipment or treatments.

The NSA argues that these practical considerations must be properly understood before new regulations are introduced.

“It is imperative that sufficient commercial trials are undertaken and data collected on higher-welfare methods of castration and tail docking, including a thorough assessment of the practicalities and health impacts of using pain relief in lambs,” Mr Priestley said.

The organisation also wants sufficient time for suppliers and advisers to develop appropriate products, guidance and support for sheep businesses.

It believes changes should be introduced through a structured transition, allowing farmers to adapt their management practices without compromising animal welfare.

The NSA has welcomed the strong response to the consultation, arguing that submissions from different farming systems will help demonstrate the challenges facing the sector.

Mr Priestley said decisions about whether procedures are necessary, and which methods should be used, depend heavily on individual farms.

The association maintains that any eventual reforms must balance the objective of reducing pain with the need to prevent other health and welfare problems.

With Defra's final response still awaited, the NSA is pressing for further research, practical veterinary guidance and sufficient preparation time before any new requirements are brought into force.