Technology focus for this year's Cereal arable event

Exhibitors will be showcasing the latest agri-tech breakthroughs at this year's Cereals, which is set to commence in June following two years of disruption caused by the pandemic.

Technology will be a key theme at Cereals 2022, organisers have confirmed, from crop breeding inventions to the latest agricultural drone developments.

Exhibitors, particularly those not attending last year's postponed show, are keen to take up the opportunity of getting in front of farmers following the pandemic.

Among the names set to return to the arable sector event include KWS, New Holland Agriculture, Corteva Agriscience, Bayer and Senova.

New Holland plans to show off its latest tech, including the first methane powered tractor the T6.180, the new T7HD tractor with PLM Intelligence, and a new range of utility tractors.

Senova will be back alongside the Just Oats stand, which covers the whole supply chain from breeder to product - through companies like Morning Foods.

“It could be the first year when people really come to shows – last year was a bit half and half,” said Senova marketing manager Alison Barrow. “We are looking forward to seeing the crowds return.”

There will be more than 30 new exhibitors at this year’s event, including LSPB, Nitrasol, Crop Angel, Fisher German, Spreadwise and Limex.

Agricultural drone company, Crop Angel, is exhibiting for the first time in its own right, with a new small 10 litre drone on display.

“As well as drone sprayers there will also be one with a pellet applicator - suitable for sowing a cover crop in a standing crop of wheat, for example,” director Chris Eglington said.

And with the agricultural use of drones now permitted by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) under a £9 licence, visitors can gain insight from the experts.

Spraying chemicals remains illegal, however, gaining permission ‘is looking more promising than ever’, Mr Eglington added.

Looking ahead, if spraying is allowed, drones could play a key role in allowing chemicals to be applied at the right timing, even though the ground may be too wet to travel, he said.

Crop breeding company LSPB is also exhibiting at Cereals for the first time. Although many of its varieties are well known by farmers, such as spring bean Lynx, LSPB itself is less well recognised.

Product manager Michael Shuldham said: “It is an opportunity to showcase our varieties in front of farmers and talk to them directly. We have some crop plots with a wide range of varieties.

"We will have two clubroot resistant hybrid oilseed rape varieties and new varieties with phoma gene resistance – RLMS.”

There will also be a new spring wheat variety on LSPB’s stand, likely to prove popular with farmers who have blackgrass problems or as a crop to follow sugar beet.

And with growers looking to reduce nitrogen use and move away from imported soya, LSPB has a strong spring bean portfolio. “It is an exciting time to be growing pulses.”

Cereals event director, Alli McEntyre said this year's show had a lot to offer farmers keen to get an insight into the latest technology.

“There will be a wide range of technology and practical advice on offer that will help boost returns on visitors’ own farms.

“At a time of great change in the industry, staying ahead will be increasingly important,” she added.