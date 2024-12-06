UK prepares five million vaccine doses in case of bird flu outbreak

The UK government has confirmed it has prepared five million vaccine doses in case of an avian influenza pandemic this winter.

The vaccines would be used if the H5N1 strain spreads among humans, as part of preparations for any possible influenza pandemic.

The influenza A(H5N1) virus has been causing a prolonged global outbreak, primarily in poultry and wild birds, over the past few years.

There have been three confirmed cases of avian influenza in kept poultry so far this season, a mix of the H5N5 and H5N1 strains.

But the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said at this stage "there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission".

Based on a current H5 avian influenza virus, the vaccine will be manufactured by UK based healthcare company CSL Seqirus UK Ltd.

Dr Meera Chand, of the UKHSA, said: "It is important for us to be prepared against a range of different influenza viruses that may pose human health risks.

"Early access to vaccines saves lives. Adding H5 vaccines to the interventions already available to us will help us to be ready for a wider range of threats.

"It is only if this virus were to start spreading among humans, of which there is no evidence at this stage, that the human H5 influenza vaccine would be used."

The Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA) said its teams were 'at the forefront' of the UK’s response to avian influenza viruses through sampling and testing both wild and farmed birds.

It said: "This work is of vital importance in preparing and responding to emerging pathogen threats to the UK, helping us to contribute to a better understanding of the disease and offering reassurance to the public."

It comes as NHS Scotland is offering the free flu vaccine this winter to those at risk of exposure to avian influenza, such as poultry workers and bird handlers.

The vaccine is different to CSL Seqirus UK's one and doesn't protect against bird flu, but it can reduce the risk of a new flu virus forming.