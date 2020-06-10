Well-known farmer David Crockett dies after NI farm incident

David Crockett, a well-known farmer who often appeared in the media, died on his farm on Monday 8 June

A well-known farmer has died after an incident on his farm in Londonerry, Northern Ireland, the Health and Safety Executive has confirmed.

David Crockett died on the family farm, located on Coshquin Road near the border with the Republic of Ireland, on Monday (8 June).

According to media reports, Mr Crockett died after he fell through the roof on an outbuilding. His son, Gordon, was also injured in this incident.

Mr Crockett, whose family have farmed the land near the border of County Donegal for generations, was a familiar voice on radio.







He often appeared on BBC Radio Royle, giving commentary on rural life in Northern Ireland.

He recently featured in a BBC Radio 4 documentary exploring Brexit and its impact on cross-border workers.

Radio presenter Mark Patterson, who collaborated with Mr Crockett at BBC Radio Royle, expressed his sympathies on Twitter.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the passing of local farmer David Crockett. Davy had a tragic farming accident last night. Down the years, he had become part of the @BBCRadioFoyle family. A warm, generous man with a huge personality. My deepest condolences to the Crockett family. pic.twitter.com/2tqzstTDnS — Mark Patterson (@markyptweets) June 9, 2020

The Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland (HSENI) confirmed that an investigation is underway looking at the circumstances surrounding the death.

“HSENI is aware of the incident on a farm on the Coshquin Road, Londonderry and is making enquires.

"Our thoughts are with the deceased’s family at this tragic time,” the spokesperson said.

A spokesman for the PSNI added: "Police attended the scene of the sudden death of a man at a property in the Coshquin Road area of Derry/Londonderry shortly before 5pm on Monday June 8.

"The death is not being treated as suspicious and Health and Safety Executive have been informed."

Mr Crockett's death follows numerous fatal farm-related incidents in Northern Ireland that have occurred recently.

A young man in his 30s was killed in an accident reportedly involving machinery on a farm in Co Armagh, on Saturday 6 June.

It comes just over two weeks after a dairy farmer from Co Antrim was killed following an accident on his farm.

And in early May, a mother and her young daughter were killed in a crash involving a tractor and a quad bike outside their farm in County Antrim.