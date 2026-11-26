Machinery, moving vehicles and livestock remain among the biggest workplace hazards facing farmers

Agriculture has recorded the highest estimated workplace injury rate among Britain's main industries, with workers suffering non-fatal injuries at a rate 76% above the national average.

New figures from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), published on 19 November, lay bare the scale of the safety challenge facing British farming.

An estimated 3,300 workers per 100,000 sustain a non-fatal workplace injury each year in agriculture, forestry and fishing, compared with 1,870 across all industries.

The figures, based on Labour Force Survey data averaged between 2023/24 and 2025/26, place the sector above transport and storage (2,860), construction (2,440) and manufacturing (2,240).

The findings come amid longstanding concerns over agriculture's fatality record, with the sector's fatal workplace injury rate more than 20 times the average across all industries.

Provisional figures published by the HSE in July showed that 29 people lost their lives in work-related incidents across agriculture, forestry and fishing during 2025/26.

Among those killed were 22 workers and seven members of the public, including three children.

Workers aged over 65 accounted for half of all worker fatalities in the sector, highlighting the particular dangers facing older farmers.

Moving or overturning vehicles alone claimed eight lives, while machinery, livestock, falling objects and working at height remain significant hazards.

The HSE has identified unnecessary risk-taking as an underlying problem within agriculture, with those working alone particularly vulnerable.

Speaking during Farm Safety Week in July, HSE agriculture inspector Wayne Owen said: “These are not inevitable accidents; many result from risks that could and should be controlled.”

He called for a fundamental change in safety culture across the industry, starting with individual farmers and their businesses.

Meanwhile, concerns are growing over the lasting consequences of non-fatal injuries, which can leave farmers unable to work and place considerable financial and emotional strain on rural families.

Stephanie Berkeley, manager of the Farm Safety Foundation, also known as Yellow Wellies, highlighted the issue during its summer safety campaign.

She warned that “serious injuries are leaving thousands of people with lives permanently altered and we are not talking about that nearly enough.”

The latest statistics come as industry organisations continue to encourage farmers to undertake safety training and improve emergency preparedness.

In October, the NFU urged members to take part in FarmersAid's new emergency response training, with sessions running across England and Wales.

The initiative provides free training for eligible farming people, equipping participants with practical skills to respond to serious injuries before emergency services arrive.

The HSE also encourages farmers to follow safe machinery shutdown procedures, ensure equipment is properly maintained and provide appropriate training for workers.

Across all industries in Great Britain, an estimated 688,000 workers sustained non-fatal workplace injuries in 2025/26, resulting in 4.6 million lost working days.

For agriculture, the latest figures reinforce the need to make accident prevention an everyday priority rather than simply a focus of annual safety campaigns.