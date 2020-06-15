Clarkson urges public to 'contact government' over Brexit food standards

Jeremy Clarkson said British farmers will be asked to compete with countries around the world with 'no financial help' (Photo: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Jeremy Clarkson has urged people worried about the future of British food production post-Brexit to 'contact the government immediately'.

The TV presenter turned farmer has raised concerns that producers will soon be forced to compete with countries who farm to lower-standards.

This, coupled with the phasing out of the EU's Basic Payment Scheme, would leave 'thousands' of British farmers 'screwed'.

The former Top Gear presenter, a self-confessed 'inept townie', began filming his eight-part Amazon Prime series 'I Bought the Farm' in September 2019.







The series centres on the highs and lows of farming life on his 1000-acre farm near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire.

But in a new article for the Sunday Times, Clarkson highlighted how MPs recently rejected an Agriculture Bill amendment that would have protected British farmers and customers from low-quality imports.

He said the the 'fate of UK agriculture' was in the hands of 600 MPs 'who’d broken off from home schooling to chip in with their ill-thought-out opinion'.

"This means that, soon, British farmers will be asked to compete on the world stage, with no financial help, while having both hands tied behind their backs by red tape," he wrote.

"Even now, I cannot sell a lamb I delivered and reared on my own farm in my own farm shop for less than you’d pay for a New Zealand lamb in the supermarket.

"When the basic payment scheme for farmers is phased out, I’ll be even more screwed. So will many thousands of others."

Clarkson went on to highlight the fact that the UK food self-sufficiency level is only 60 percent.

"If you’re worried about that number getting any lower, you should contact the government immediately.

"Send your thoughts on a form, it’s the only language it seems to understand," he added.

It comes as the NFU's viral post-Brexit food standards petition nears 1 million signatures.

The petition, launched at the NFU Conference in February, demands that all food imports are produced to the same standards as the UK in the event of any post-Brexit trade deal.