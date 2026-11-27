Hare coursing could pose a wider criminal threat to farm businesses beyond damaged crops and broken gates

Farmers have been warned that hare coursing gangs may be scouting their land for future machinery thefts, with the criminal threat potentially extending far beyond damaged crops and broken gates.

Paul Williams, a former specialist rural crime officer who spent 23 years with Kent Police, has urged farmers to review their security arrangements following incidents of illegal hare coursing.

Writing for the NFU on Thursday (26 November), he warned against treating such incidents as isolated offences.

“What appears to be trespass or criminal damage may also be reconnaissance for a future theft,” he wrote.

Mr Williams, now an NFU assistant county adviser, spent 13 years in specialist rural policing roles, including eight years with Kent Police’s Rural Task Force.

Drawing on his policing experience, he highlighted a pattern of increased machinery theft, particularly involving all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and trailers, in areas experiencing higher levels of hare coursing and poaching.

He warned that offenders were “often part of organised criminal networks”, with illegal betting operations extending beyond national borders in some cases.

The warning comes amid rising costs associated with agricultural machinery theft, despite an overall decline in the financial impact of rural crime.

NFU Mutual’s 2026 Rural Crime Report estimated that rural crime cost the UK £41.5 million in 2025, down 6% on the previous year.

However, agricultural vehicle theft costs rose by 18% to £8.3 million, while quad bike and ATV theft costs increased by 31% to £3.5 million.

The figures, based on insurance claims, do not establish a direct link between hare coursing and machinery theft.

Police forces are continuing efforts to tackle illegal coursing through Operation Galileo, a coordinated initiative targeting offenders.

Lincolnshire Police revealed on Monday (23 November) that three vehicles had been seized in connection with suspected hare coursing since the beginning of October.

Hare coursing, which involves using dogs to pursue hares, is illegal in England and Wales under the Hunting Act 2004.

Additional legislation introduced in 2022 strengthened police powers and created new offences associated with the activity.

Mr Williams encouraged farmers to reassess machinery security following coursing incidents, including relocating valuable equipment, removing vehicle keys and using security chains and ground anchors.

Tracking devices can provide additional protection, although preventing theft in the first place should remain the priority.

Farmers witnessing hare coursing are urged to avoid confronting offenders and call 999 if an offence is in progress.

Information about suspected hare coursing or previous incidents can be reported to police by calling 101.