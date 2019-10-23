German farmers take to roads in nationwide protest

Germany becomes the latest European country to protest against a perceived anti-farming sentiment (FELIPE TRUEBA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

Germany is the latest country to witness farmer protests as the industry directs its anger toward the government's agricultural policies.

Tractors took to city roads on Tuesday (22 October), including Berlin, Munich, Bonn and Leipzig.

The protests, organised by 'Land Schafft Verbindung' (Countryside Creates Connection), occurred in a total of 17 cities.

The group is campaigning against “the current environmental and agricultural policy, the economic power and social peace that is endangered in rural areas in Germany.”







There are increasing fears that recently announced environmental policies could endanger family farming businesses in the country.

It comes as the government recently announced a ban on the weedkiller glyphosate by the end of 2023 after a phasing-out period.

Schon jetzt hunderte Traktoren in #Bonn. Kaum Querung der Kennedybrücke möglich. pic.twitter.com/9EUJres1or — Moritz Wächter ???? (@MoritzWaech) October 22, 2019

Land Schafft Verbindung is also campaigning against the 'permanent negative mood' directed toward the farming industry.

“We are not animal abusers and polluters,” a statement by the group said.

“The permanent negative mood and the farmer bashing leads to anger and frustration in the profession.”

Numerous videos and photographs on social media show tractors entering the city of Bonn, where the country's agricultural ministry is based.

Disruption on roads and public transport across the country occurred due to the protests.

Elsewhere, Dutch farmers protested for the second time in the space of a month last Wednesday.

Thousands of angry farmers took to the roads in a mass protest against increasing environmental regulations.

It follows a similar protest earlier this month in the Netherlands, which saw farmers take to the streets to counter the 'negative image' attached to their profession.

In France, farmers recently blockaded major roads over fears that 'agri bashing' is increasingly becoming the norm.