Nearly 700 water restrictions remain as farmers fear 2027 crop cuts

Farmers face growing water shortages as concerns mount over reservoir levels ahead of the 2027 growing season

Farmers are considering cutting vegetable production next year as nearly 700 water abstraction restrictions remain in place across England, with drought threatening irrigation supplies for 2027.

New figures from the Environment Agency show 696 restrictions on abstraction licences, alongside 1,383 voluntary restrictions requiring water withdrawals to be reduced by 50%.

The latest drought report, published on Friday (23 October), warns that some farmers may struggle to refill irrigation reservoirs over winter, potentially putting next year's growing season at risk.

The situation is particularly concerning for vegetable growers, with some already considering reducing the area of crops requiring irrigation because of uncertainty over water availability.

The Environment Agency warned: "There are growing concerns that farmers may not be able to refill water storage reservoirs over the winter."

Some agricultural irrigation reservoirs are already at historically low levels, while river flows remain below normal across much of central and southern England.

The official winter reservoir refill season begins on 1 November, but restrictions could remain in place unless river levels recover sufficiently.

Formal Section 57 restrictions remain in force across parts of East Anglia until 31 October, limiting access to water for spray irrigation.

Meanwhile, voluntary restrictions affecting the Thames, Wye and Severn catchments are continuing, with abstractors being asked to halve their water withdrawals.

The latest figures come despite two weeks of rainfall across England, which has done little to reverse the wider drought.

Reservoir storage across England stands at just 54% of capacity, around 22% below the long-term average for this time of year.

Eighteen reservoirs or reservoir groups are less than half full, with 13 classified as exceptionally low.

England has received just 52% of its average October rainfall so far, while groundwater levels continue to decline at many monitoring sites.

Although recent rainfall has improved river flows in some areas, dry soils are limiting the replenishment of underground water reserves.

Severe drought was declared earlier this month across parts of Cornwall, Devon, Dorset, Somerset, East Sussex and West Sussex.

The prolonged dry conditions are also affecting the environment, with 411 confirmed incidents linked to drought and dry weather recorded since the beginning of 2026.

Of these, 106 involved dead fish, highlighting the wider impact of declining water levels.

The Environment Agency said it is continuing to work with the agricultural sector to improve access to water, having received 42 requests for more flexible abstraction arrangements.

A temporary measure allowing eligible farmers to refill storage reservoirs earlier than their licences normally permit remains available until 31 October.

However, the agency has warned that sustained improvements in river flows will be needed to ease restrictions and allow reservoirs to recover.

A dedicated agricultural reservoir refill prospects report is expected next week, setting out the risks of another dry winter and measures needed to limit the impact on farming.

With decisions about next year's cropping already being considered, the coming months could prove critical for growers depending on irrigation to maintain production in 2027.