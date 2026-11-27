Overseas grain shipments are forecast to exceed five million tonnes this season as UK cereal availability declines

The UK is facing its tightest cereal supplies in 15 years, with more than five million tonnes of grain imports forecast following successive challenging harvests.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) expects total UK cereal availability to fall to 27.135 million tonnes in 2026/27, down 4% year on year and 9% below the five-year average.

The figures, published on Thursday (26 November), point to the lowest supply levels since 2011/12, with smaller barley and oat harvests driving the decline.

Total cereal availability takes into account domestic production, grain imports and stocks carried over from previous seasons, meaning the figures reflect more than the size of this year’s harvest alone.

Domestic cereal production is forecast at 18.7 million tonnes, well below the five-year average of 21.5 million tonnes.

Lower grain stocks carried over from previous seasons have compounded the situation, with opening stocks estimated at 3.2 million tonnes against a five-year average of 3.5 million tonnes.

Helen Plant, AHDB’s lead analyst for cereals and oilseeds, wrote: “The forecasts underline the impact of consecutive very challenging years for growing crops on supply.”

Total cereal imports are forecast to reach 5.271 million tonnes this season, slightly above last year’s 5.248 million tonnes but below the record 6.428 million tonnes in 2024/25.

Wheat imports are expected to reach 2.75 million tonnes despite a modest recovery in domestic production to 12.074 million tonnes.

Exceptionally good wheat quality and record protein levels are expected to limit the need for imported milling wheat, although overseas feed grain remains important in meeting domestic demand.

Meanwhile, barley production has fallen by around 12% to an estimated 5.614 million tonnes, representing the smallest harvest in 14 years.

Oat production is estimated to have dropped by 25% to 727,000 tonnes, following reduced planting areas and drought-hit yields.

By the end of September, oat imports had already exceeded the previous season’s entire import volume of 18,700 tonnes.

Imports are now forecast to reach 65,000 tonnes, their highest level since 2012/13.

While the figures highlight the UK’s continued reliance on imported grain, weakening domestic demand is also expected to ease some of the pressure on supplies.

Total domestic cereal consumption is forecast to fall by 1% to 23.057 million tonnes, its lowest level in 15 years.

Reduced demand from flour millers, brewers, maltsters and distillers is contributing to the decline.

The closure of the Vivergo bioethanol plant in August 2025 has also reduced industrial demand for grain, while uncertainty surrounding production at Ensus remains a key factor in the outlook for wheat and maize demand.

AHDB’s latest forecasts only account for production at Ensus until the end of November.

Cereal demand for animal feed is expected to fall by 1% to 13.374 million tonnes, with declining cattle and pig populations offsetting anticipated growth in poultry feed production.

However, drought-related forage shortages in some regions mean winter weather and the timing of spring turnout could influence additional feed requirements.

The provisional forecasts will be updated following the publication of Defra’s official UK crop production figures on 10 December, with AHDB’s next supply and demand estimates due on 28 January 2027.