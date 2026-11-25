Farming advisers have questioned how much financial benefit farmers will receive from the UK-EU agreement

British farmers risk being locked into EU food and farming regulations without a vote on future changes, agricultural advisers have warned.

The Central Association of Agricultural Valuers (CAAV) has raised concerns that the UK's new Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) agreement with the EU could restrict agricultural innovation and undermine Britain's ability to develop independent farming policies.

The agreement, reached at the UK-EU summit in Brussels on 20 November, is scheduled to take effect from 1 March 2028, subject to the necessary legal procedures.

Jeremy Moody, secretary and adviser to the CAAV, said: “The government presents this as a trade deal.”

“But it is actually transferring regulation of the food chain to Brussels, covering everything from animal welfare and transport to crop protection products, processing and food labelling. And that is a radical change.”

Under a system known as dynamic alignment, Britain would adopt relevant EU regulatory changes on an ongoing basis, including rules affecting producers supplying only the domestic market.

While the UK would not have a vote in EU legislative decisions, the government says Britain would have an early role in shaping new regulations.

Mr Moody warned that rules developed for continental growing conditions might not always suit Britain's maritime climate, citing permitted mycotoxin levels in oats as an example.

He also raised concerns over potential restrictions on gene editing and agricultural innovation.

However, the government estimates that the agreement could boost the UK economy by up to £5.1 billion annually by 2040 compared with projected levels without the deal.

Ministers argue that removing routine border checks and certification requirements will help rebuild agricultural exports, reduce business costs and ease pressure on food prices.

Businesses could save up to £200 per export health certificate and around £25 per phytosanitary certificate, alongside reductions in inspection costs.

The agreement is also expected to simplify movements of breeding livestock, seed potatoes and agricultural machinery from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

Mr Moody acknowledged these benefits but questioned how much financial advantage would reach farmers.

“But in the wider scheme of things, the cost benefit is relatively insignificant – primary producers can expect to get little benefit.”

He also warned that closer alignment with EU import requirements could restrict sourcing options for horticultural businesses reliant on production outside Europe to maintain year-round supplies.

Government guidance confirms that the agreement will affect pesticide approvals and crop protection options, treated seeds, veterinary medicines and livestock disease control programmes.

However, several exceptions and transitional arrangements have been secured to minimise disruption to farm businesses.

Growers will have between nine and 21 months to use up certain pesticides, while England's precision breeding framework for plants will remain in place until July 2028, with transitional marketing arrangements extending to October 2029.

Britain's ban on live animal exports for slaughter and fattening will also remain.

The CAAV has raised further questions over how alignment could affect cattle vaccination under England's bovine TB eradication strategy, although the practical implications remain unclear.

Defra is expected to publish more detailed sector-specific guidance throughout 2027 to help farmers and food businesses prepare for the changes.

Mr Moody warned that Britain's ability to respond independently to emerging agricultural challenges could be constrained by future EU regulatory decisions.

“We need the greatest flexibility to face the future, not living within somebody else's straitjacket.”