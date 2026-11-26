A flock of 16,700 turkeys in Cheshire is set to be culled following confirmation of H5N1 bird flu (Stock photo)

More than 41,000 birds are set to be culled after bird flu struck two more commercial poultry farms in England, as the disease continues to spread.

Highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was confirmed at premises near Leominster in Herefordshire and Frodsham in Cheshire on Wednesday (25 November).

The Herefordshire outbreak affects 25,000 broiler breeders, while the Cheshire case involves 16,700 turkeys, less than a month before Christmas.

Defra has established 3km protection zones and 10km surveillance zones around both infected premises.

In its official outbreak notices, Defra confirmed: “All poultry on the premises will be humanely culled.”

Disease control restrictions have also been extended across the Welsh border, with the department confirming that “Part of the surveillance zone extends into Wales.”

The latest outbreaks bring the total number of confirmed cases of highly pathogenic bird flu in England during the 2026/27 season to 14, with 18 recorded across the UK.

Seven commercial poultry outbreaks were confirmed in England between 18 and 25 November alone, with cases also reported in Norfolk, Lincolnshire, North Yorkshire and the East Riding of Yorkshire.

The fresh infections come less than two weeks after mandatory housing measures were introduced across England on 13 November, with similar restrictions taking effect in Wales on 23 November.

The housing orders require commercial poultry producers, including free-range egg farmers, to keep their birds indoors to reduce the risk of contact with infected wild birds.

Defra raised its assessment of the risk of poultry exposure to bird flu on 20 November, with the risk now considered high where biosecurity is poor and medium where stringent measures are consistently maintained.

Meanwhile, the risk of highly pathogenic bird flu in wild birds across Great Britain remains very high.

Poultry keepers within disease control zones must comply with movement restrictions and check whether licences are required to move birds, eggs and poultry by-products.

With cases continuing to emerge, producers are being urged to maintain strict biosecurity standards, monitor their flocks closely and report any suspected signs of disease immediately.