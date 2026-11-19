Poultry and captive bird keepers across Wales will face compulsory housing restrictions from Monday 23 November as authorities intensify efforts to contain the growing threat of avian influenza across the UK.

The Welsh Government has announced the tougher measures following a rise in bird flu cases among wild and kept birds across Great Britain, raising concerns over animal welfare, food production and public health.

From noon on Monday, keepers with 50 or more birds, regardless of species, will be legally required to house them to help prevent the spread of the disease.

The restrictions will also apply to smaller flocks of fewer than 50 birds where eggs or poultry products are sold or given away, reflecting the increased risk of disease transmission.

The new requirements will form part of the existing all-Wales Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ), introduced on 16 November.

The move follows similar action elsewhere in the UK, with mandatory housing measures already in place in England and Northern Ireland, while Scotland has introduced enhanced biosecurity requirements.

In England, a nationwide housing order came into force on 13 November, requiring keepers with 50 or more birds to house their flocks. The rules also apply to smaller flocks where eggs, poultry products or live birds are sold or given away, subject to exemptions.

Northern Ireland introduced its own compulsory measures on 19 November following the confirmation of highly pathogenic avian influenza at a commercial poultry premises near Coagh, County Tyrone.

Under its Avian Influenza Prevention Zone, all poultry and other captive birds must be housed or otherwise kept separate from wild birds. Strict biosecurity requirements and restrictions on bird gatherings are also in force.

Meanwhile, Scotland introduced a nationwide AIPZ on 10 November, requiring all bird keepers to follow enhanced biosecurity measures, although a general compulsory housing order has not been imposed.

Scottish keepers must take precautions to minimise contact with wild birds, including keeping free-ranging birds within fenced areas, protecting feed and water supplies, and maintaining strict cleaning and disinfection procedures.

The measures across the four nations reflect increasing efforts to limit the spread of the disease as infections continue to affect wild birds and poultry.

Chief Veterinary Officer for Wales, Dr Richard Irvine, said the decision to introduce compulsory housing followed a further increase in the disease risk since the Welsh prevention zone was established.

“We keep bird flu prevention measures under active review. Since the Avian Influenza Prevention Zone was introduced on Monday, the risk of disease has increased further. As such, this additional precautionary measure is being put in place to mitigate these heightened risks.”

The restrictions are intended to safeguard poultry flocks and protect the livelihoods of keepers, with stringent hygiene and biosecurity remaining essential alongside mandatory housing.

Keepers across Wales are being urged to prepare immediately by checking that their bird housing is structurally sound and ensuring they understand the new legal requirements.

Mandatory flock biosecurity checklists are available online to help keepers strengthen disease prevention measures and minimise the risk of infection.

Dr Irvine stressed the importance of taking immediate precautions, warning that suspected cases must be reported to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

“It is essential to act now to protect your birds from Avian Influenza, and I remain grateful to all keepers for their continued cooperation to protect bird health and welfare. If you suspect disease, this must be reported to APHA without delay.”

The compulsory housing requirements in Wales will remain in place until further notice, with the Welsh Government continuing to monitor the situation alongside APHA and other UK administrations.

The restrictions will be kept under regular review as authorities assess the continuing threat of avian influenza to poultry and captive birds.