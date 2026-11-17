The new restrictions follow the introduction of mandatory poultry housing measures across England (Stock photo)

Bird keepers across Northern Ireland must house their poultry or keep them separate from wild birds from Thursday after bird flu was confirmed at a commercial farm in Co Tyrone.

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has announced an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) and mandatory poultry housing measures across Northern Ireland, both coming into force on Thursday, 19 November, following the outbreak near Coagh.

The AIPZ will impose strict biosecurity requirements on all bird keepers, while the housing measures will make it a legal requirement for all poultry and other captive birds to be housed or otherwise kept separate from wild birds.

The case was first reported late on Saturday, 14 November, with investigations beginning the following morning.

Tests carried out at the National Reference Laboratory in Weybridge, England, confirmed highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) H5N1 on Monday, 16 November.

Disease control measures have already been introduced at the affected premises, including the humane culling of all poultry on the site.

A 3km Protection Zone and a 10km Surveillance Zone were also established around the infected farm from 17:00 on Monday to limit the risk of further transmission.

Mr Muir acknowledged the impact of the outbreak on the affected farmer and Northern Ireland's wider poultry industry.

He said: "I entirely appreciate the concern this will cause for both the affected flock-keeper and the wider poultry sector."

The announcement follows the introduction of a mandatory poultry housing order across England, which came into force on 13 November, amid growing concerns over bird flu outbreaks.

Under England's rules, keepers with 50 or more birds must house them, while those with smaller flocks must also comply if they sell or give away eggs, poultry products or live birds. Certain exemptions apply.

The restrictions follow confirmed outbreaks at poultry farms in Yorkshire and Lancashire, where thousands of birds have been affected by the disease.

Separate Avian Influenza Prevention Zones are now in force across Great Britain, requiring bird keepers to follow enhanced biosecurity measures regardless of flock size.

Scotland introduced its nationwide AIPZ on 10 November, followed by England on 11 November and Wales on 16 November.

The measures include cleaning and disinfecting equipment and footwear, reducing contact with wild birds, protecting feed and water supplies, and restricting unnecessary movement around bird enclosures.

Unlike England, Scotland and Wales have not introduced blanket nationwide housing requirements, although bird keepers must comply with their respective prevention zone rules and any additional local restrictions.

In Northern Ireland, a ban on poultry gatherings will also take effect on Thursday, covering species including chickens, turkeys, pheasants, partridges, quail, ducks, geese and swans.

Mr Muir said the decision to introduce the new restrictions followed epidemiological advice and an assessment of the current risk.

Warning of the potentially serious consequences of further outbreaks, he said: "An incursion of HPAI can cause devastating impacts for those affected and our wider industry."

He urged bird keepers of all sizes to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their flocks and protect Northern Ireland's wider agri-food sector.

Northern Ireland's Chief Veterinary Officer, Brian Dooher, also called for vigilance, warning that strict disease control measures are essential to reducing the risk of infection spreading.

He said: "The disease control measures are crucial to limit any potential spread of disease, and I appeal to all bird owners – backyard and commercial – to take all necessary steps to protect your flock."

Bird owners are being reminded to maintain high standards of biosecurity and report any suspected cases of avian influenza immediately to the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

All poultry and other captive birds must also be registered with the department, regardless of flock size.

Members of the public are encouraged to report dead swans, geese, ducks or gulls, as well as five or more dead wild birds of other species found in the same location, through DAERA's online reporting service.

Despite the outbreak, the Public Health Agency has confirmed that avian influenza is primarily a disease affecting birds and that the risk to human health remains very low.

The Food Standards Agency has also advised that the disease presents a very low food safety risk to UK consumers, with properly cooked poultry, poultry products and eggs remaining safe to eat.

Bird keepers in Northern Ireland can receive avian influenza updates from DAERA by texting 'BIRDS OPT IN' to 07860 098 672.

Further information on the restrictions, registration requirements and disease control measures is available on the DAERA website.