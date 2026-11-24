A new trade agreement will safeguard British pork exports worth £172 million over five years

Britain's meat industry has secured a major trade breakthrough in Asia, unlocking £70 million in potential exports to Vietnam and safeguarding £172 million in pork sales to the Philippines over five years.

The agreements follow a trade mission led by Biosecurity and Trade Minister Baroness Hayman, involving 14 British business representatives from the meat, seafood, animal protein and whisky sectors.

A regionalisation agreement with the Philippines will protect British pork exports in the event of an African swine fever (ASF) outbreak in the UK.

The Philippines is Britain's second-largest pork export market outside the European Union, making continued access particularly important for British pig producers.

Under the agreement, any future outbreak would result in restrictions on exports from affected areas rather than a nationwide ban, allowing producers in disease-free regions to continue trading.

The UK has never recorded an outbreak of ASF.

Meanwhile, Vietnam has reopened its market to British processed animal protein (PAP), restoring an important trading route that has been closed for more than three years.

Used in animal and fish feed, PAP is a valuable by-product of meat processing, providing an additional source of revenue for the British livestock industry.

Reopening the market has been a longstanding industry priority, with potential exports valued at £70 million over five years.

Baroness Hayman said: “This mission is a big win for the UK’s farms and businesses.”

She said reopening the Vietnamese market and protecting pork exports to the Philippines would improve stability and create further opportunities for British food and drink producers.

The agreements have been welcomed by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB), meat processors and representatives of the animal protein industry.

Jonathan Eckley, AHDB's director of international trade development, highlighted the importance of maintaining access to overseas markets.

“Trade missions like the one we were delighted to join Baroness Hayman on are critical in building relationships and long-term benefits for our red meat and dairy sectors,” he said.

Andrew Brown, managing director of Advanced Proteins and a member of industry body FABRA, said the closure of the Vietnamese market had taken its toll on British exporters.

“This has historically been a vital export destination for the protein sector; the industry has felt the impact of its effective overnight closure more than three years ago.”

The six-day trade mission, which ran from 9 to 14 November, also explored wider commercial opportunities for British food and drink businesses.

Vietnam is already Britain's sixth-largest seafood export destination, with agricultural trade between the two countries worth £779.2 million annually.

Meanwhile, pork, animal feed, whisky and processed foods are among Britain's leading exports to the Philippines.

The agreements could help strengthen demand for British livestock, diversify export markets and provide greater protection for producers against costly disease-related trade disruption.